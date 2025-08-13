NASA Space Apps Yonkers Officially Opens For 2025 Event Registration

Sir Shefik Macauley (Photo Credit: Matthew Stankewicz)

Registration for the 2025 NASA International Space Apps Challenge is open. Join NASA Space Apps Yonkers, and be a part of the largest annual global hackathon.

- NASA Space Apps YonkersYONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Presented by All Knight Access, NASA Space Apps Yonkers ( ) invites innovators of all ages to register for the NASA International Space Apps Challenge ( ), held on October 4–5, 2025. The 2025 theme is "Learn, Launch, Lead", and participants of Yonkers, New York will work alongside a vibrant community of scientists, technologists, and storytellers - in competition with other participants at more than 450 events worldwide. Participants can expect to Learn skills to succeed in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Launch ideas that transform NASA's open data into actionable tools, and Lead their communities in driving technological innovation. After the hackathon, project submissions are judged by NASA and space agency experts. Winners are selected for one of 10 global awards.Media personality, philanthropist, and technology maven Sir Shefik Macauley (known mononymously as Shefik) ( ) is an Emmy Award winner - for his work with NBC and Peacock, as Technical Production Manager for Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France). He is also a long-time resident of Yonkers, New York. As of April 2025, he was officially appointed as Managing Director and Local Lead of NASA Space Apps Yonkers. The event location is YWCA Yonkers (87 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York 10701, United States). On October 4th and 5th, event activites start each day at 9 a.m. ET. To significantly enhance accessibility and reach, there is also an option for participants to join virually from anywhere in the world. Free registration is required and available for both in-person and virtual activites.NASA International Space Apps Challenge is the world's largest annual global hackathon. With over 15,444 teams from 163 countries and 9,996 submitted projects, NASA International Space Apps Challenge proves to inspire collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking that fosters interest in Earth and space science. The mission is to leverage this interest to encourage the growth of the next generation of scientists, technologists, designers, and storytellers - of all ages. In 2024, 93,520 people from around the world registered to address 20 challenges on Earth and in space.There is no cost to participate in the annual NASA International Space Apps Challenge. NASA Space Apps intends to provide a safe, productive, and professional environment for anyone with an interest in using NASA and partner space agency data and expertise to work on solutions to challenges on Earth and in space.Meet the Team:Organization. Sir Shefik Macauley (Managing Director and Local Lead). Paul Aarrington (Director of Organizational Development). Danny Laker (Director of Media and Public Affairs). Veniece Newton (Director of Engagement and Partnerships). Metanize Saunders (Director of Event Strategy and Execution). Vincent Wolf (Director of Digital Communications). Dr. April Robinson (Director of Marketing and Outreach). Travis Richardson (Director of Public Relations). Pati Sands (Marketing and Outreach Associate). Mark Moore (Marketing and Outreach Associate). Matthew Stankewicz (Marketing and Outreach Associate). Emma Robbins (Marketing and Outreach Associate). Lester G. Smith (Chief Videographer). Sean K. Fitzpatrick (Chief Photographer). LeShawn Walker (Correspondent)Mentors. Alicia Randolph (Founder and CEO at Randolph Consulting Services). Amelia Moore (SheEO at Buzz Builder BMC; Author). Amy Imhoff (Communications and Media Consultant at NASA's Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP)). Butch Meily (President at Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation). Christy Charlot (Founder at chARloT cARToons). CR Capers (Founder at Harlem Film House). Dr. Hassan Tetteh (Founder at HumanCare Media; Board-Certified Heart and Lung Transplant Surgeon; Best-Selling Author, "Smarter Healthcare with AI"; Retired United States Navy Captain). Dr. Sequoyah Wharton (Visual Arts Teacher at Brentwood Union Free School District). DTA Experience (Co-Host, "Planet of the Tapes" at LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Radio / SiriusXM; International DJ for Prince, Beyoncé). Geechie Dan (Co-Host, "Planet of the Tapes" at LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Radio / SiriusXM). Jay Heisler (Instructor at Nova Scotia College of Art and Design). Joe Young (President at Joe Young Entertainment; Cartoonist; Filmmaker; Creator of "Kemet"). Kevin Edwin (Physicist). Martin Smallhorne (School Leader, Herbert H. Lehman YABC at New York City Department of Education). Michael Muñiz (Television and Film Actor). Miles Smallhorne (Author, "Days of Randomness"). Mokay Kamara (Business Change Manager). Nijaah Howard (CEO at Young Men Strong). Pankaj Amin (Adjunct Professor at Rutgers Business School). Saurabh Vyas (Co-Founder and Chief Product Experience Officer at Evva Health; Physician Technologist). Simas Didzbalis (Founder at Nutrioz). Soh Young Lee-Segredo (Founder at Multicultural Council of New York). Terrence Floyd (Founder at We Are Floyd; Brother of George Floyd). Trisha Jeffrey (Broadway Actress). Tym Moss (Live Event Host). William Goldstein (3-Time Emmy Award Nominee and Grammy Award Nominee)Ambassadors. Anniyea Jaffa. Anthony Knight. Blake Knight. Carol Hecht. Charlie Knight (CEO at YWCA Yonkers). Dame Eva Miles. Faith Robinson-Hughes. Juanquin Rogers (Director of Programs at YWCA Yonkers). Keita Kelly. Kui Han Lee. Mitzi Walker (Community Event Coordinator at YWCA Yonkers). Nick Rienzi. Randy Knight. Regina Mouzon. Triniti ChitmanShowcases. Planetary. International Observe the Moon Night. Art with Christy Charlot: Custom Sneaker Workshop. Cartoon Workshop with Joe Young Entertainment. Meet Kemet: A Time Traveling Comic Character and Mascot for the AgesPartners. Shefik presents Invocation. YWCA Yonkers. Mayor Mike Spano. City of Yonkers. Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan. Royal Ghassanid Academy of Arts and Sciences. "Planet of the Tapes" (LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Radio / SiriusXM). Yonkers Voice. World Cafe Live. A Way Out Project. Harlem Film House. You're Our Unity. Multicultural Council of New York. Ideaspace Ventures. QBO Innovation. Peace Lights. Devolution Productions. Bond by GraceSponsors. The Paul Aarrington Group. HumanCare Media. Nutrioz. Jean's Closet

NASA Space Apps Yonkers: The Journey Awaits

