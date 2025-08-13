National CACFP Association Reaffirms Commitment To Adult Day Care Providers

Participants enjoying lunch service at AGE of Central Texas in Round Rock, TX

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) is proud to reaffirm its commitment to supporting adult day care providers who serve older adults and adults with disabilities through the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).While the CACFP is widely known for providing nutritious meals to over 4.5 million children each day, nearly 120,000 adults also benefit from the program through adult day care centers. These centers receive reimbursement for serving meals and snacks to adults aged 60 or older or who are physically or mentally impaired. The meals are more than just nourishment. They support overall health, reduce food insecurity and promote daily wellness.In May, to recognize Older Americans Month, NCA hosted its first Adult Care Boot Camp. The free virtual training gave providers access to CACFP guidance, practical tools and expert-led sessions focused on serving adults in care settings. The event marked an important step in expanding resources and community support for this often-overlooked sector of CACFP.In a recent NCA Member Showcase, Vegas Adult Day Care was highlighted as an outstanding CACFP participant. Founded by Myong Kim and run as a family business with her son Christopher Kim, the center serves 40 older adults each day. Most clients live alone in senior apartments and attend the center to connect with others and enjoy daily meals that meet their cultural preferences and nutrition needs.“With the adult day care, we like to go above and beyond for our clients,” Christopher shared.“We know the needs that the elderly have. A lot of them don't have family members nearby. They may feel isolated or have trouble with technology. So we try to be like their family and care for them in every way we can.”Vegas Adult Day Care offers breakfast, lunch and a snack each day through the CACFP. With an on-site kitchen and trained food service staff, the center provides familiar and beloved meals that reflect the cultural backgrounds of their clients, many of whom are of Asian descent.Participation in CACFP has helped the staff better understand the dietary needs of older adults and ensure they serve balanced meals that meet program standards. It also provides continuous training and resources that improve the quality of care.According to a USDA study, nearly all meals served in adult day care centers participating in CACFP are reimbursed at the free rate. Most centers serve all three possible meals. This helps prevent hunger and promotes better health for older adults who might otherwise go without.One in 11 seniors in the United States experienced food insecurity in 2022. Adult day care centers are uniquely positioned to help address this issue. NCA encourages any adult day care provider not yet participating in the CACFP to learn how the program can support both operations and the wellbeing of those in care.To read the full member feature or to learn how your adult care center can get involved in CACFP, visit our website.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

