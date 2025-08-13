New Data From Service.Au Shows Rise In DIY-Related Disasters And Demand For Emergency Tradies

That weekend project seemed like a great idea on Saturday morning. By Sunday afternoon, it's what we call a 'Sunday Surrender'.

Dan Kerr, CEO of com, advises homeowners to know their limits when it comes to DIY projects.

/ -- Australia's enduring love affair with DIY, supercharged by an endless stream of social media hacks and online tutorials, is leading to a significant increase in household repair disasters. Leading online tradie marketplace, href="" rel="external nofollow" co , reports that tradies nationwide are busier than ever fixing "weekend projects gone wrong," with new data revealing a sharp rise in urgent call-outs from homeowners whose enthusiasm has outpaced their expertise.Dan Kerr, CEO of com, has observed the trend firsthand through his platform, which connects thousands of Australians with qualified tradespeople daily.“The rise of short-form DIY content on platforms like TikTok and YouTube is inspiring more Aussies to get on the tools, and we think that's fantastic,” says Kerr.“There's a real sense of accomplishment in improving your own home. However, we're also seeing the other side of that coin – a surge in urgent calls from homeowners who have found themselves in over their heads.”com's data highlights the extent of the problem, showing that demand for emergency tradie services has risen by an alarming 18% in the past 12 months. The bulk of these desperate calls for help occur on a Sunday afternoon.“We call it the 'Sunday Surrender',” Kerr explains.“It's that moment when a weekend project, which started with confidence on Saturday morning, has devolved into a potential disaster by Sunday afternoon. That's when homeowners realise they're out of their depth and need a professional to rescue the job before the work week begins.”The stories from tradies on the platform paint a vivid picture of the DIY battlefield.“Every tradie has a story about walking into a job where the customer proudly says, 'I saw it online, how hard could it be?' and five minutes later they're apologising and handing over the tools,” Kerr laughs.“We've had calls about windows accidentally sealed shut with paint, entire bathrooms flooding from what was meant to be a 'simple' tap replacement, and one memorable case where a gentleman tried to remove a tree himself, only for it to take out half his garage roof.”While these anecdotes can be amusing, Kerr stresses the serious implications.“When you're dealing with anything involving electrical, plumbing, gas fitting, or structural work, one wrong move isn't just costly – it can be incredibly dangerous. It can also void your home insurance policy.”To help homeowners navigate the line between ambitious and dangerous, com advises a "traffic light" approach to DIY projects.* **Green Light (Go for it!):** These are low-risk, high-reward projects. Think painting interior walls, assembling flat-pack furniture, planting a garden, or hanging pictures. These tasks require minimal specialised skill and pose little risk to your property's integrity.* **Yellow Light (Proceed with Caution):** These projects require some skill, the right tools, and thorough research. This category includes tasks like patching small holes in plasterboard, tiling a splashback, or building a low-level deck. If you're not 100% confident, it's often wise to seek advice or a quote from a professional first.* **Red Light (Stop and Call a Pro):** This category is non-negotiable. Any work involving electrical wiring, plumbing mains, gas appliances, waterproofing, or altering the structural components of your home must be performed by a licensed and insured professional. It's not just a recommendation; in most Australian states, it's the law.Kerr's primary advice to homeowners is to be realistic.1. **Know Your Limits:**“Painting a feature wall is one thing, but rewiring a house or rerouting plumbing is another entirely. Acknowledging the boundary between a cosmetic update and a technical trade job is the most important step.”2. **Factor in the True Cost:**“The 'cheap' DIY option can quickly become twice as expensive after you factor in buying tools you'll never use again and the final bill from a tradie to fix the mistakes. Sometimes, the most cost-effective decision is hiring a professional from the start.”3. **Call Early:**“Don't wait for a small leak to become a flooded room. Good tradies are often booked out in advance, so planning ahead and getting quotes early is key, especially for urgent fixes.”“At the end of the day, our nation's tradies love a challenge and they will always step up to fix a problem,” Kerr concludes.“But your bank account, your stress levels, and your sanity will thank you if you call them before the real mess happens.”For homeowners looking to find a local, qualified tradie for their next project, com offers a simple way to get free, no-obligation quotes from trusted professionals.**About com:**com is one of Australia's leading platforms for connecting homeowners with trusted, local tradies. With a mission to make it easier and safer than ever to hire a tradie, the platform provides detailed cost guides, verified customer reviews, and a seamless process for obtaining free quotes from qualified professionals across the country. For more information, visit []( ).

