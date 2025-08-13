Saudi Arabia Online Food Delivery Platforms Market Size To Surpass $5.71 Billion By 2033: Trends & Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia online food delivery platforms market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Rising smartphone penetration, busy lifestyles, and diverse cuisine options are fueling rapid growth in Saudi Arabia's online food delivery platforms market.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 1.66 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 5.71 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 13.68%

Surge in demand for quick commerce and health-focused meal options via digital platforms.

High smartphone penetration and Vision 2030's e-commerce push fuel market growth. Meal delivery dominates, accounting for ~80% of market revenue in 2025.

How Is AI Transforming the Online Food Delivery Platforms Market in Saudi Arabia?



AI is revolutionizing Saudi Arabia's online food delivery by optimizing delivery routes using real-time traffic and weather data, reducing delivery times and enhancing customer satisfaction.

The Saudi government's Vision 2030 supports AI-driven digital transformation in food delivery, promoting infrastructure, innovation, and partnerships that improve efficiency and market reach.

Autonomous food delivery robots deployed in Riyadh by Jahez and ROSHN are accelerating service speed while cutting carbon emissions, making deliveries safer and more sustainable.

Food delivery platforms like HungerStation and Jahez use AI for personalized meal recommendations, increasing order relevance and customer loyalty with data-driven insights into preferences. AI-powered logistics systems help predict demand, optimize driver allocation, and reduce operational costs, supporting the rapid growth of Saudi Arabia's dynamic online food delivery market.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-online-food-delivery-platforms-market/requestsample

Saudi Arabia Online Food Delivery Platforms Market Trends and Drivers



The Saudi Arabia online food delivery market is booming due to nearly universal internet access, with 99% penetration enabling widespread platform usage across the population.

Rising smartphone penetration, reaching above 130% of the total population, offers consumers easy access to food apps, spurring convenience-driven ordering and broad market expansion.

The growing middle class and increased disposable incomes are significant drivers, fueling demand for diverse cuisines, premium options, and faster, reliable delivery experiences.

Health-conscious consumers and dietary preferences are shaping menus, prompting platforms to incorporate vegan, gluten-free, and low-calorie options to match evolving tastes and wellness trends. Government initiatives promoting e-commerce, cashless payments, and digital transformation align with Vision 2030 goals, supporting infrastructure and regulations that foster the online food delivery ecosystem.

Saudi Arabia Online Food Delivery Platforms Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Demographics Insights:



Age

Gender

Income Occupation

Behavioral Segmentation Insights:



Usage Patterns Order

Frequency Order Size Loyalty

Psychographic Division Insights:



Lifestyle

Attitudes Values

Regional Analysis:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Online Food Delivery Platforms Market



July 2025: Saudi Arabia launched its first autonomous food delivery service at ROSHN Front, Riyadh, using five robots to cut delivery times and emissions.

May 2025: Jahez and ROSHN strengthened their partnership, expanding robot delivery pilots within business and community areas, enhancing smart urban convenience. May 2025: HungerStation introduced AI-powered shaded delivery routes, boosting rider satisfaction by 15% and increasing midday deliveries by 20%, improving delivery comfort in extreme heat.

Ask analyst of customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=29339&flag=E

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302