Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam Cattle Feed Market Size, Share, Growth And Outlook Report 20252033

2025-08-13 03:15:10
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam's cattle feed market is advancing steadily as dairy and beef producers shift from traditional grazing toward intensive, nutrition-optimized feeding. Rising urban incomes, evolving consumer preferences for dairy and red meat, and ongoing modernization of livestock systems are encouraging higher-quality compound feeds and premixes across the country. Supportive industry initiatives and capacity expansions point to a measured, sustainable growth path through 2033.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-cattle-feed-market

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 55.32 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 67.05 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 2.05%
  • Driving Growth: Shift to intensive feeding, precision nutrition, and supportive government/industry programs
  • Regional leader: Southern Vietnam (largest share in 2024) thanks to stronger commercial farming and better port access for inputs.

Market Trends

  • Precision nutrition goes mainstream: Farmers increasingly use tailored formulations by breed and growth stage to improve feed efficiency and animal health-supported by new premix capacity and higher automation at feed plants.
  • Sustainability & local sourcing: More mills are optimizing energy use and substituting imports with local raw materials such as rice bran and cassava to reduce cost and supply-chain risk.
  • Policy tailwinds on inputs: Vietnam cut the import tax on soybean meal for feed to 1% (Dec 16, 2024) , easing cost pressures for formulators.
  • Broader feed demand growth: National feed demand continues to rise, reflecting expanding livestock and aquaculture activity-supportive for ingredient markets and mill utilization.

Market Segmentation

By Animal Type

  • Dairy Cattle
  • Beef Cattle
  • Others

By Ingredient

  • Corn
  • Soybean Meal
  • Wheat
  • Oilseeds
  • Additives
  • Others

By Region

  • Southern Vietnam
  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam

Ask to Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=15291&flag=C
Latest News & Developments

  • USGC–Vietnam MOU (June 2025): A memorandum of understanding to strengthen trade in animal feed and biofuels , featuring workshops and barrier-reduction efforts-supportive for ingredient availability and know-how transfer.
  • BAF Vietnam expansion (Feb 2025): New subsidiaries to build a modern multi-story livestock project in Tây Ninh , including significant feed capacity-an example of integrated“feed-farm” scaling.
  • Premix capacity boost (Jan 2024): Cargill's Provimi premix plant in Giang Điền (40,000-ton annual capacity; ~95% automation) enhances supply of precision nutrition solutions for cattle and other species.
  • Sustainability leadership (Dec 2024): GREENFEED recognized in CSI2024 rankings; initiatives span renewable energy adoption and circular agriculture, including organic cattle feeds.
  • Input cost relief (Dec 16, 2024): Soybean meal import tax reduced to 1% , aiding local feed mill margins.
  • Export & market-building support (June 2025): USDA/AFIA programs note rising U.S. animal-food exports to Vietnam, signaling deeper technical and trade engagement that can benefit Vietnamese feed buyers.

MENAFN13082025004122016232ID1109921481

