Vietnam Cattle Feed Market Size, Share, Growth And Outlook Report 20252033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 55.32 million
Forecast (2033): USD 67.05 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 2.05%
Driving Growth: Shift to intensive feeding, precision nutrition, and supportive government/industry programs
Regional leader: Southern Vietnam (largest share in 2024) thanks to stronger commercial farming and better port access for inputs.
Market Trends
-
Precision nutrition goes mainstream: Farmers increasingly use tailored formulations by breed and growth stage to improve feed efficiency and animal health-supported by new premix capacity and higher automation at feed plants.
Sustainability & local sourcing: More mills are optimizing energy use and substituting imports with local raw materials such as rice bran and cassava to reduce cost and supply-chain risk.
Policy tailwinds on inputs: Vietnam cut the import tax on soybean meal for feed to 1% (Dec 16, 2024) , easing cost pressures for formulators.
Broader feed demand growth: National feed demand continues to rise, reflecting expanding livestock and aquaculture activity-supportive for ingredient markets and mill utilization.
Market Segmentation
By Animal Type
-
Dairy Cattle
Beef Cattle
Others
By Ingredient
-
Corn
Soybean Meal
Wheat
Oilseeds
Additives
Others
By Region
-
Southern Vietnam
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Latest News & Developments
-
USGC–Vietnam MOU (June 2025): A memorandum of understanding to strengthen trade in animal feed and biofuels , featuring workshops and barrier-reduction efforts-supportive for ingredient availability and know-how transfer.
BAF Vietnam expansion (Feb 2025): New subsidiaries to build a modern multi-story livestock project in Tây Ninh , including significant feed capacity-an example of integrated“feed-farm” scaling.
Premix capacity boost (Jan 2024): Cargill's Provimi premix plant in Giang Điền (40,000-ton annual capacity; ~95% automation) enhances supply of precision nutrition solutions for cattle and other species.
Sustainability leadership (Dec 2024): GREENFEED recognized in CSI2024 rankings; initiatives span renewable energy adoption and circular agriculture, including organic cattle feeds.
Input cost relief (Dec 16, 2024): Soybean meal import tax reduced to 1% , aiding local feed mill margins.
Export & market-building support (June 2025): USDA/AFIA programs note rising U.S. animal-food exports to Vietnam, signaling deeper technical and trade engagement that can benefit Vietnamese feed buyers.
