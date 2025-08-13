India Textile Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Industry Outlook 2025-2033

The India textile manufacturing market reached USD 128.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 190.57 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2025 to 2033. Growth is fueled by rising domestic consumption, export demand, adoption of automated machinery, and government initiatives promoting the textile sector under Make in India and PLI schemes.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 128.28 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 190.57 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.15%

Rising demand for technical textiles and sustainable fabric production

Increasing automation and digitization in textile manufacturing processes Government incentives encouraging modernization and export competitiveness

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-textile-manufacturing-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Textile Manufacturing Market in India?

AI integration is modernizing India's textile industry through:



Predictive maintenance – AI-powered sensors monitor spinning, weaving, and knitting machines to reduce downtime.

Automated quality inspection – Computer vision systems detect weaving defects, color variations, and stitching errors in real time.

Supply chain optimization – AI-driven analytics improve raw material procurement, inventory management, and logistics.

Demand forecasting – Machine learning models predict fashion trends and seasonal demand to minimize overproduction.

Smart finishing processes – AI adjusts finishing parameters for optimal fabric softness, dye absorption, and sustainability. Sustainable manufacturing – AI-assisted process control reduces water, dye, and energy usage in production.

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Rising Technical Textile Demand – Expansion into medical, automotive, and industrial textiles.

Sustainability Shift – Adoption of eco-friendly fibers and low-impact dyeing techniques.

Automation Growth – Use of robotic looms, automated sewing lines, and AI inspection tools.

Government Support – PLI scheme, export incentives, and textile park development. Export Expansion – Growing penetration into the US, EU, and Middle East markets.

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Process Type Insights:



Spinning

Weaving

Knitting

Finishing Others

Textile Type Insights:



Fiber

Yarn

Fabric

Garments Others

Equipment and Machinery Insights:



Simple Machines

Automated Machines Console/Assembly Line Installations

Regional Insights:



North India

South India

East India West India

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=30617&flag=C

Latest Developments



Launch of AI-powered automated weaving and inspection systems in leading Indian mills.

Expansion of technical textile production units in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu under government-supported textile parks.

Partnerships between Indian manufacturers and global machinery suppliers for smart looms and robotic sewing systems .

Increase in digital twin adoption to simulate and optimize production processes. Government's renewed Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) park initiative to boost exports and investment.