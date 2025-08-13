India Textile Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Industry Outlook 2025-2033
The India textile manufacturing market reached USD 128.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 190.57 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2025 to 2033. Growth is fueled by rising domestic consumption, export demand, adoption of automated machinery, and government initiatives promoting the textile sector under Make in India and PLI schemes.
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 128.28 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 190.57 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 4.15%
Rising demand for technical textiles and sustainable fabric production
Increasing automation and digitization in textile manufacturing processes
Government incentives encouraging modernization and export competitiveness
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-textile-manufacturing-market/requestsample
How Is AI Transforming the Textile Manufacturing Market in India?
AI integration is modernizing India's textile industry through:
-
Predictive maintenance – AI-powered sensors monitor spinning, weaving, and knitting machines to reduce downtime.
Automated quality inspection – Computer vision systems detect weaving defects, color variations, and stitching errors in real time.
Supply chain optimization – AI-driven analytics improve raw material procurement, inventory management, and logistics.
Demand forecasting – Machine learning models predict fashion trends and seasonal demand to minimize overproduction.
Smart finishing processes – AI adjusts finishing parameters for optimal fabric softness, dye absorption, and sustainability.
Sustainable manufacturing – AI-assisted process control reduces water, dye, and energy usage in production.
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Rising Technical Textile Demand – Expansion into medical, automotive, and industrial textiles.
Sustainability Shift – Adoption of eco-friendly fibers and low-impact dyeing techniques.
Automation Growth – Use of robotic looms, automated sewing lines, and AI inspection tools.
Government Support – PLI scheme, export incentives, and textile park development.
Export Expansion – Growing penetration into the US, EU, and Middle East markets.
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Process Type Insights:
-
Spinning
Weaving
Knitting
Finishing
Others
Textile Type Insights:
-
Fiber
Yarn
Fabric
Garments
Others
Equipment and Machinery Insights:
-
Simple Machines
Automated Machines
Console/Assembly Line Installations
Regional Insights:
-
North India
South India
East India
West India
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=30617&flag=C
Latest Developments
-
Launch of AI-powered automated weaving and inspection systems in leading Indian mills.
Expansion of technical textile production units in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu under government-supported textile parks.
Partnerships between Indian manufacturers and global machinery suppliers for smart looms and robotic sewing systems .
Increase in digital twin adoption to simulate and optimize production processes.
Government's renewed Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) park initiative to boost exports and investment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment