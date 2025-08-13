US Aid To Pakistan Soars After Asim Munir's Nuclear Warning

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed a media briefing following Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's 'nuclear' threat. She responded to queries on whether US assistance to Pakistan would be reconsidered, stressing Washington's continued focus on regional stability and counterterrorism cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.