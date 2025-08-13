Indian Army Flaunts 105 Mm Field Gun Power At Kupwara Loc With 360° Rotation

In J & K's Kupwara sector, the Indian Army demonstrated the 105 mm Field Gun's firepower near the LoC. Three guns in half-battery formation simulated real battlefield conditions in high-altitude terrain, showcasing tactical deployment, precision handling, 360° rotation, and live firing drills.

