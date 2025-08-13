CM PAYS OBEISANCE AT SRI KALI MATA MANDIR: PRAYS FOR PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE STATE

Patiala, August 12- Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday paid obeisance at Sri Kali Mata Mandir and sought blessings from Mata Rani to further serve the state more zealously and diligently.

The Chief Minister reached Sri Kali Mata Mandir in the afternoon and said that with the God's grace he is leaving no stone unturned to come up to the expectations of people and top priority is being accorded by the government to implement pro-people and development oriented policies. He said that Sri Kali Mata Mandir, located in the cultural capital of Punjab, Patiala, is one of the most venerated and historic temples in northern India. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this temple stands as a testament to Punjab's rich spiritual heritage and royal patronage adding that he has today prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the state.

The Chief Minister also held a detailed meeting with the newly appointed management committee of the temple and discussed the ongoing developments within the premises. He assured the committee of full support and cooperation in accomplishing this noble task. Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that the state government is fully committed to giving a facelift to this sacred place through aesthetic development.

The Chief Minister offered prayers and sought blessings of almighty to give enormous strength to him for serving the people of state with all humility and dedication. He offered prayers to seek Mata Rani's blessings to serve the people of the state regardless of caste, colour, creed and religion to create a harmonious society. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in the society will be maintained at every cost and will ever remain the top priority of his government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister thanked Mata Rani for bestowing upon him the responsibility to serve the people of Punjab with sincerity, dedication and commitment to fulfill their aspirations. He said that it was a gratifying experience for him to visit this holy shrine, which is a fountainhead of inspiration and positivity for millions of people from around the world. Bhagwant Singh Mann said he had come to this shrine to pray for the state, its peace and development, for which his government is fully committed.