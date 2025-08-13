Atif Aslam's Father Passes Away At 77 Singer Pens Emotional Note, Calls Him 'My Iron Man'
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, known for his soulful voice and popular Bollywood tracks, is mourning the loss of his father, Muhammad Aslam, who passed away on Tuesday, August 13, at the age of 77. The news has deeply saddened fans and fellow artists across Pakistan and beyond.
Atif took to social media to share a heartfelt post along with a photo of his father. Though his accounts are currently inaccessible in India, screenshots of the post have been widely circulated online. In the emotional note, the singer wrote,“A final good bye to my Iron Man. Rest in love Abu g.” He also requested his fans and followers to keep his late father in their prayers during this difficult time.
Health Complications and Funeral Details
According to Pakistani media reports, Muhammad Aslam had been battling health issues for some time and suffered a heart attack a few months ago. His condition had reportedly been unstable in recent weeks, leading to his passing on Tuesday.
The funeral prayers for Muhammad Aslam will be held in Valencia Town, Lahore, after Asr prayers. Family members, friends, and members of the Pakistani entertainment and political circles are expected to attend the funeral to pay their last respects.
Condolences Pour In From Across Pakistan
Following the news, many Pakistani celebrities expressed their grief and offered condolences to Atif Aslam and his family. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also shared a message of sympathy, acknowledging the singer's loss and extending heartfelt support to the grieving family.
Atif Aslam's fans across the world continue to send prayers and messages of support, remembering the singer's deep bond with his father.
