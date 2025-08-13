Apollo Hospitals Rally Gains Steam On Earnings Beat, Expansion Push SEBI Analyst Sees More Upside

Apollo Hospitals shares jumped over 6% on Wednesday after the company posted strong first-quarter (Q1) results and outlined aggressive capacity expansion plans.

SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel said the stock had given a decisive breakout above key resistance levels, signalling scope for further gains.

Fundamental View

Apollo Hospitals said net profit for the quarter grew 42% to ₹432.8 crore, from ₹305.2 crore in the year-ago period, as revenue increased 15% to ₹5,842.1 crore. EBITDA stood at ₹852 crore, up from ₹675 crore in the year-ago period.

The company operated 8,030 beds during the quarter, with occupancy at 65% against 68% a year earlier.

In the next five years, Apollo will commission 4,300 beds at a cost of over ₹7,600 crore. In Bengaluru, in addition to the recent opening of a 200-bed hospital, a 500-bed facility is being set up. It will take the overall bed capacity of Apollo in the city to 1,500.

In Hyderabad, it is adding 160 beds to existing hospitals and commissioning a new one in Gachibowli. This will take Apollo's overall bed strength in Hyderabad to 1,400.

Its digital platform, Apollo 24/7, reported gross merchandise value of ₹682 crore in the quarter, supported by strong demand for teleconsultations, lab services, and pharmacy deliveries.

A demerger of the digital health and pharmacy business is in progress to enhance strategic focus.

Technical Breakdown

Chandel said Apollo Hospitals closed at ₹7,706.50, breaking out above the long-standing ₹7,600–₹7,650 resistance zone.

The stock is trading above its 20-day EMA of ₹7,108.90 and the 100-day EMA, indicating strong trend momentum.

He also added that the breakout has strong volume support, which gives additional conviction to the move.

If prices stay above the breakout zone, it may set the stage for new all-time highs in the coming weeks. Immediate support is seen around ₹7,600, and significant support around ₹7,400.

What Is the Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

Apollo Hospitals' stock has risen 4.2% so far in 2025.

