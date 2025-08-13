Mining Without The Drama: Why EMCD Hashport Is The Smartest Way To Earn Bitcoin In 2025
|Feature
|EMCD Hashport
|Competitors
|Data center infrastructure
|Own & partner sites
|Own & partner sites
|Mining equipment
|Direct supply from the manufacturers
|Case by case
|Pool service
|Own EMCD pool, 22 EH/s (10th in the world), 0% pool fee in 2025
|Third party, up to 4% pool fees (reduces the project's profitability)
|Wallet service
|EMCD Wallet
|Third party
|Technical support
|On site
|On site
|First mining reward
|In 24 hours after contract signing
|Case by case
|Electricity price per kWh
|$0.06 or lower
|Up to $0.08
|Additional benefits to increase overall ROI
|Up to 14% APY on your wallet balance*
|None
The difference isn't just in pricing - it's in the experience. Hashport is built into the broader EMCD ecosystem. Your rewards don't get lost in a spreadsheet or buried in an obscure interface. They land in your wallet every day, and from there, you can convert, swap, earn interest, or withdraw - without ever leaving the app.
The real edge: daily BTC, plus up to 14% APY
Hashport becomes even more powerful when paired with Coinhold, EMCD's high-yield crypto wallet. As your BTC accumulates from mining, you can move it into Coinhold to earn up to 14% APY - compounding your returns without lifting a finger.
This makes the Hashport strategy not only cheaper than buying BTC but also more rewarding in the long term. You're generating new coins daily and earning on them simultaneously. It's the crypto equivalent of buying income-generating real estate, not just the land.
Built for real users - not just pros
One of the most impressive aspects of Hashport is how widely accessible it is. You don't need to be a developer, a miner, or a crypto veteran. Hashport is used today by:
- Crypto newcomers in Brazil who want daily income in BTC without worrying about charts or trades Investment advisors helping clients diversify with real mining exposure DAOs and Web3 projects building treasury strategies Freelancers who see mining as a long-term savings engine
You can start with just one miner, priced from $3 990, and scale as you grow. And thanks to EMCD's no-lockup structure, you stay in full control at every step.
Is mining still worth it? Hashport says yes - and here's why
The crypto space is full of debates: is mining still profitable? Is it worth the effort?
For those using outdated home rigs or speculative cloud services, maybe not. But Hashport is changing the economics. By operating at scale, securing low-cost power, and removing technical barriers, EMCD has restored mining to what it should be: a strategic, long-term earning engine.
You own the hardware. You keep the coins. You skip the hassle.
The bottom line
In a world where crypto is becoming more institutional, more regulated, and more competitive, EMCD Hashport puts the power back in your hands. It gives individuals, families, and businesses the ability to mine like the pros - without the complexity, delays, or middlemen.
Bitcoin will keep growing. Hashport lets you grow with it - on your terms.
