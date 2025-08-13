Gold Price FALLS On August 13: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City

Gold prices saw a slight decrease today. Find out the current prices of 22 and 24 carat gold in various cities

Gold prices fluctuate daily. They've been rising for the past few months. Today, prices dipped slightly. Here's a quick look at gold rates in different cities.

Today's Gold Rates in Kolkata: 22 Carat - ₹9290/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,135/gram. Yesterday's Rates: 22 Carat - ₹9295/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,140/gram.Chennai & Mumbai Gold Rates Today: 22 Carat - ₹9,294/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,139/gram.Delhi Gold Rates Today: 22 Carat - ₹9309/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,154/gram. Bangalore: 22 Carat - ₹9294/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,139/gram.Ahmedabad Gold Rates Today: 22 Carat - ₹9299/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,144/gram. Pune: 22 Carat - ₹9,294/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,139/gram.Hyderabad & Kerala Gold Rates Today: 22 Carat - ₹9294/gram, 24 Carat - ₹10,139/gram.