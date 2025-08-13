Suzlon Stock Dips After CFO Exit News SEBI Analyst Saurabh Sahu Flags Key Support Level
Shares of Suzlon Energy fell 4% on Wednesday despite the company reporting record first-quarter (Q1) deliveries and strong order inflow.
The company also announced that CFO Himanshu Mody will step down on Aug.31, with a replacement in the final stages of selection.
Earnings Review
Revenue increased by 55% to ₹3,117 crore compared to the previous year, while EBITDA grew 62% to ₹599 crore, with a margin of approximately 19.2%.
Profit before tax was up 52% to ₹459 crore, and profit after tax increased by 7% to ₹324 crore. Suzlon reported record deliveries of 444 MW in the quarter - its highest ever - alongside a fresh order inflow of 1 GW, taking its total backlog to 5.7 GW, with 75% coming from the commercial and industrial and public sector segments.
Net cash stood at ₹1,620 crore as of June 30, 2025.
Brokerage Calls
Nuvama said the performance, driven by the execution of 444 MW, was slightly below its expectations, with revenue 6% lower than projected due to softer realisations from a reduced EPC mix.
The brokerage firm cut its target price on the stock to ₹67 from ₹68.
Technical Breakdown
SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu said Suzlon is fundamentally bullish, citing record deliveries, strong order inflow, and policy support.
He noted that the stock was at ₹63.13, and holding above ₹67 could open upside toward ₹71–₹75, while ₹60 remains critical support.
What Is The Retail Mood?
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bearish' amid 'high' message volume.
Suzlon's stock has declined 7.4% so far in 2025.
