Janmashtami 2025: 5 Flowers You Must Use To Adorn Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2025: On Janmashtami, devotees lovingly decorate Lord Krishna with fragrant flowers. Each bloom carries a deep symbolism, making the celebration more divine and beautiful. Here are 5 flowers you must offer

Lord Krishna loves to dress up with flowers. Here are 5 flowers you can adorn him with on his birthday.

Hibiscus (Jaba)

Hibiscus, especially in shades of red or yellow, is considered auspicious. Its bold beauty signifies joy and divine energy, making it a unique yet meaningful choice for Krishna's floral adornment.

Tuberose (Rajnigandha)

Known for its heavenly fragrance, tuberose adds elegance to the Janmashtami celebration. Its long white stalks represent devotion and peace, and are often placed near the idol or in the temple altar.

Lotus (Kamal)

The lotus, associated with divine beauty and detachment, is a sacred flower in Hinduism. Offering it to Lord Krishna symbolizes pure love and spiritual awakening, reflecting his serene and supreme nature.

Marigold (Genda)

Vibrant marigolds bring a festive brightness to Krishna's decorations. Symbolizing energy, positivity, and spiritual warmth, these golden blooms are often used in garlands and temple décor for Janmashtami.

Jasmine (Mogra)

Jasmine's sweet fragrance is believed to please Lord Krishna immensely. Its delicate white petals signify purity and devotion, making it perfect for adorning the deity's crown and garlands during Janmashtami rituals.