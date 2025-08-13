UP Government Gives Land For English And Foreign Languages University's Permanent Campus In Lucknow At Rs 1 Per Year

Lucknow, August 12: With the aim of promoting quality education in English and foreign languages, the Yogi Government has transferred 2.3239 hectares of land for the construction of a permanent campus for the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad (a Central University).

This land is located in village Chakauli, Pargana Bijnor, Tehsil Sarojini Nagar, District Lucknow, on lease at the rate of Rs 1 per year. P At the permanent campus in Lucknow, the central university will run regular programs like as B.A. (Honours) English, M.A. English, M.A. Linguistics, M.A. English Literature, PGDTE, and Ph.D along with part-time courses in French, German, Russian, and Spanish laguages.

At present, the university is temporarily operating from the RTTC Complex, Kanpur Road, Lucknow.

At the land transfer ceremony Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay who was also the chief Guest, said that the Yogi Government is committed to providing the youth of the state with linguistic education of global standards.

He expressed confidence that the construction of the permanent campus will lead to unprecedented growth in the quality of education and facilities. The University's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N. Nagaraju, expressed gratitude towars the Uttar Pradesh Government, saying that this land transfer is a historic step for the long-term development of the institution and that the Lucknow Campus will be developed into an excellent centre for linguistic education and research.

Key Facts



Total land: 2.3239 hectares

Valuation: Rs 9,29,56,000

Lease fee: Rs 1 per year

Location: Gram Chkauli, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow Courses: English, French, German, Russian, Spanish Languages