BREAKING: Olympic Association Approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid Ahmedabad Proposed As Venue
In a significant step towards hosting major global sporting events, Indian Olympic Association has formally approved country's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid during its SGM. Deadline to submit final bid documents is August 31.
Ahmedabad, which has been finalized as the preferred venue for the 2030 CWG if India's bid is successful, is also being positioned as the leading candidate to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The move aligns with India's broader ambition to bring the world's biggest sporting events to the country, reinforcing its growing stature in international sports.
