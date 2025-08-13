WI Vs PAK: Pakistan Brutally Slammed After Humiliating 202-Run Defeat And Series Loss In The 3Rd ODI

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan suffered a humiliating yet historic loss in the third and final ODI of the recently concluded series against West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday, August 13. Pakistan were handed a 202-run defeat by West Indies, who clinched their first ODI series win over them in 34 years.

West Indies posted a total of 294/6 and set a 295-run target for Pakistan to chase, thanks to Shai Hope's skipper knock of 120 off 94 balls. In response, the visitors were rattled by Jayden Seales' fiery bowling as Pakistan were bundled out for 92, with Salman Agha being the top scorer with 30.

Jayden Seales unleashed his career-best spell of 6/18, as his sheer fire and precision dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up, who were left shell-shocked and outplayed in every department. The three-match ODI series was 1-1 before the decider, making West Indies' emphatic triumph a statement victory, ending their 3-decade-long series drought against Pakistan.

Pakistan's embarrassing batting collapse

After conceding 294 in the first innings, Pakistan's 295-run chase never gained momentum as they were reduced to 23/4 in 8.2 overs, with the dismissals of Siam Ayub (0), Abdullah Shafique (0), Babar Azam (9), and Mohammad Rizwan (0), and all four were dismissed by Jayden Seales.

The visitors witnessed a hope of revival in their run chase when Salman Agha and Hasan Nawaz stitched a 38-run stand for the fifth wicket until the latter was dismissed for 13 at 61/5. Thereafter, Pakistan were further reduced to 70/7 with the dismissals of Hussain Talat (1) and Salman Agha (30), effectively crushing any chances of a comeback as the tail offered little resistance in the lower order of the batting line-up.

Pakistan had a chance of going past the 100-run mark, but their total was stuck at 92 as they lost the remaining wickets of Naseem Shah (6), Hasan Ali (0), and Abrar Ahmed (0) without adding more than 22 runs, sealing a crushing 202-run defeat.

For the first time since 1991, we have won a bilateral series v Pakistan!👏🏾What a win!🏆 #WIvPAK #FullAhEnergy #WIWin twitter/UiAL6UVaqO

- Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 12, 2025

This was the first ODI series defeat for Pakistan and as well as their first-ever bilateral series loss to West Indies in over three decades. West Indies' ODI series win against Pakistan brought joy to Caribbean fans amid the crisis the team is going through following the Test series and T20I series loss against Australia, and the T20I series defeat to Pakistan.

Fans troll Pakistan for humiliating defeat against West Indies

Following the humiliating 202-run defeat and eventual series loss against West Indies, Pakistan Cricket has been facing the wrath and trolling of the fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter)

Taking to their X handle, Pakistan Cricket fans slammed the team for their batting collapse and lack of intent, and brutally trolled the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for their failure to step up for the team when they were needed most. Fans specifically targeted Babar Azam, who had 72 innings run without scoring a century in international cricket.

🇵🇰: 9/3 stands for 93,000 means they are the same in surrendering 😂#PAKvsWI twitter/0UQgZTgEVZ

- Fazal Afghan (@fhzadran) August 12, 2025

PCT to West Indies Cricket team #PakistanCricket #WIvsPAK #PakvsWI twitter/jYCDsxjV4s

- Humza Sheikh (@Sheikhhumza49) August 12, 2025

A piece of cake for him 3 ducks and still scoring runs for the team. Only Virat Kohli can pull that off! Sorry Babar Azam, but you're nowhere close.#PakvsWI #PakistanCricket twitter/xMfYcPM2ZK

- Amir (@khano_3) August 12, 2025

Root cause of destruction of Pakistan Cricket #PakvsWI #PakistanCricket twitter/PnQFsh3WOR

- ZED (@TheAngrrybird) August 12, 2025

It's really a shame that a team ranked number 10 can reach 294,and Pakistan gets all out for just 92 the Babar didn't perform, King - we had high hopes from you Hope's brilliant innings and Seales outstanding bowling.#BabarAzam|#BabarAzam𓃵 #PakvsWI|#PAKvWI|#WIvsPAK twitter/20msfIhkPh

- BABAR🐐 (@BabarArmyGang1) August 12, 2025

Keep smiling, congratulating as we lost ODI series against West after 35 years 🥱🙄#WIvPAK #WIvsPAK #PAKvWI #PAKvsWI . twitter/cr7KYnuJhV

- Iqra (@Iqra87685226) August 12, 2025

West indies Beat Pakistan in an ODI Series after 34 years, Pakistan Cricket at its Low under Mohsin Naqvi Chairmanship, he has destroyed the only thing left for the happiness of Pakistani people. Shame!#PakvsWI #WIvPAK #PakistanCricket twitter/EXhqAz0HjB

- Niaz (@__Niazz) August 12, 2025

Not cricket break but mental break is very important for all Senior players of Pakistan, come out of your comfort zone and start as a new player and make your new identity

- Muhammad Waqar Aslam (@Waqar23191) August 13, 2025

I feel cricket as a sport is declining, decade a ago we used to see all 10 teams playing competitive cricket, now only 4-5 teams internationally play quality and competitive cricket sadly Pakistan, WI and Sri Lanka are not in it!! JAFFA 🇵🇰 (@jafferhussain9) August 13, 2025

#PakistanCricket team is extremely weak ODI, and losing to a team like the #WestIndies is disappointing. Pakistan's cricketers are wasting the nation's time, and the public is losing interest in #Cricket. Merit should not be sold out, and a good team should be formed. #PakvsWI

- Ibrahim Ahmed Awan🇵🇰 (@Ibrah1m_Awan) August 13, 2025

Pakistan's batting collapse came just a month before the Asia Cup 2025, which will take place on September 9. Though the continental format is in the T20 format and Pakistan won the T20I series against the West Indies, the defeat has raised serious concerns over their form, confidence, and ability to handle pressure in high-stakes tournaments.

In ODI history, Pakistan have lost a match by a margin of 200 runs four times, with their worst defeat coming against Sri Lanka in January 2009, when the Men in Green were thrashed by 234 runs.