Trump Tariff Impact: Indian Economy Has Not Slowed, Too Early To Gauge GDP Effect, Says Chief Economic Advisor

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday, August 13, that the momentum of the Indian economy has not slowed down after the United States imposed 50 per cent tariff on India. CEA Nageswaran also said that it was too early to assess the impact of US tariffs on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Earlier, Anantha Nageswaran said that India, given its political stability, huge market opportunity, dynamic workforce, and steady rise in income levels, is eyed as one of the best places to set up manufacturing bases. His remarks came as Donald Trump's tariff came into effect.

More details are being added