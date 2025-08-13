'Will Look Into It': CJI BR Gavai Over SC Directive To Remove Stray Dogs From Delhi-NCR

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Wednesday assured that he would look into the recent controversy surrounding the removal of stray dogs from the streets of Delhi.

The issue was brought to his attention by a lawyer, who raised concerns about a Supreme Court order dated August 11, which directed the removal of all stray dogs. "This is with regard to community dogs issue...There is an earlier judgment of this court which says there cannot be indiscriminate killing of canines of which Justice Karol was a part of. It says compassion for all living beings has to be there," the lawyer said."But the other judge bench has already passed orders. I will look into this," CJI Gavai said, as reported by LiveLaw.

On Monday, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive.

The apex court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them."NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, MCD, and NMDC shall start picking up stray dogs from all localities, particularly from more vulnerable localities. It is for the authorities to look into, and if they have to create a force, do it at the earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs.

There should not be any compromise in undertaking the exercise," said the bench.

It further directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR must set up a helpline so all dog bite complaints can be registered, with the offending animal picked up within four hours of a complaint. It also ordered all authorities to maintain a record of daily stray dogs captured and detained. The bench stated that CCTV monitoring will ensure compliance, and no dog should be released back into the street or public spaces.

