U.S. Inflation Remains Steady with July CPI Up 2.7 Percent
(MENAFN) The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.2 percent in July, with an annual increase of 2.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed Tuesday.
Stripping out the often-volatile food and energy components, the core CPI advanced 0.3 percent last month and registered a 3.1 percent rise year-over-year. Both metrics aligned closely with expectations, forecasting a 0.3 percent monthly gain and 3.0 percent yearly increase. Notably, the July core CPI increase was the largest since January.
According to the BLS, shelter expenses, which rose 0.2 percent, were the main driver behind the overall CPI uptick.
Minutes after the report’s release, U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his attack on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, stating he was contemplating authorizing a "major" lawsuit against Powell related to renovations at the Fed’s headquarters.
Markets responded with minimal volatility to the CPI figures. The S&P 500 opened slightly higher by 0.3 percent, flirting with record highs before retreating from early gains. Trading volumes remained subdued overall. Meanwhile, bond prices held steady, and the U.S. dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of key currencies, dipped marginally.
