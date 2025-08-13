North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Reaffirms Support For Russia's Military Actions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has voiced his full support for Moscow's military operations during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday, August 12, Putin expressed gratitude for the participation of North Korean People's Army soldiers in what he described as the liberation of Russia's Kursk region.

Kim reportedly stressed that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will uphold its commitments under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed with Russia and will continue to offer full support to its leadership.

The KCNA report noted that ties between Pyongyang and Moscow have deepened in recent years, particularly following the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

The call reflects growing military and political alignment between the two countries at a time of heightened tensions with the West over Russia's actions in Ukraine and North Korea's weapons programs.

Analysts say Pyongyang's open endorsement of Russia's operations signals a willingness to expand cooperation beyond diplomatic gestures into direct military engagement, further straining relations with Washington and its allies.

Observers warn that the strengthening of Russia–North Korea ties could have wider implications for global security, particularly if it leads to more coordinated military and strategic initiatives in regions of mutual interest.

