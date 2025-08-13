Spicejet To Add 5 More Boeing 737 Ahead Of Winter Rush

Dhaka: In preparation for the upcoming winter travel season, SpiceJet will bolster its fleet with five Boeing 737 aircraft by October 2025.

The aircraft will be brought in under a damp lease agreement, allowing shared operational responsibilities between SpiceJet and the leasing partner.

This strategic move aims to meet rising passenger demand during the peak season.

The strategic move comes in anticipation of heightened passenger traffic during the upcoming winter travel season and is expected to support increased demand through early summer 2026, the news report said.

SpiceJet also revealed ongoing discussions with multiple lessors to secure additional aircraft as part of efforts to boost capacity.

“This expansion will significantly enhance our fleet strength and help us deliver an improved travel experience to our customers,” said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet.

“We are exploring further aircraft additions in preparation for a strong winter schedule.”

The airline emphasized that the fleet upgrade is part of a larger strategy aimed at scaling up its operations across both domestic and international routes.

