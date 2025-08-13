HALF-YEAR REPORT: Q2 2025 / Motel One Accelerates Expansion: More International Hotels, Revenue Grows
KEY FIGURES: FIRST HALF OF 2025Motel One Group // Financials (YoY Pro Forma) 2025 2024 Number of hotels 100 96 Number of rooms 28,197 27,223 Average occupancy (%) 69 68 Revenue per available room (TRevPAR) in € 96 93 Revenue (in million €) 485.9 452.0 EBITDAR (in million €) 252.2 237.6 Management EBITDA (in million €) 112.5 110 Equity (in million €) 1,238.0 1,532.3 Equity ratio (%) 43.0 51.5
Motel One grows in Europe – second brand gathers pace
In addition to its core business, the young lifestyle brand The Cloud One Hotels is experiencing strong growth: compared with the previous year, the number of operating properties has doubled from three to six. The concept appeals to urban explorers seeking a design-led atmosphere and distinctive ambience – currently in locations such as New York, Hamburg, Gdańsk and Prague. Overall, the Group now operates 55 hotels outside Germany, an increase of six locations year-on-year. The proportion of international rooms in the secured portfolio has risen to 40%.
With the opening of Motel One Paris–Porte de Versailles in July, Motel One continues to expand its urban presence in Europe in the third quarter.
Another Motel One property in Vienna's Donau City and the Group's entry into the Portuguese market are imminent: The Cloud One Lisbon, the Group's first hotel in the country, is currently under development. Both openings are scheduled for 2025.“Travel to Europe's cities is back, and our hotels are the perfect place for it: central, stylish and affordable,” says Stefan Lenze, Co-CEO of the Motel One Group.
Revenue rises, resilience remains
Motel One is also demonstrating financial strength: in the second quarter, cumulative revenue increased by 7.5% to €486 million (previous year: €452 million) – despite the absence of major one-off events such as the European Football Championship and international trade fairs, which boosted last year's results. Occupancy remained stable at 69% (previous year: 68%), and revenue per available room (TRevPAR) improved to €96 (previous year: €93).
Management EBITDA rose to €113 million (previous year: €111 million), exceeding the previous year's figure.“Our brand proves its appeal even without major events – that's a genuine stress test we have passed with flying colours,” says Lenze.
About the Motel One Group
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munich, the company has won
multiple awards for its concept and is considered the pioneer of the
budget design hotel category. The company currently operates 100 hotels
with 28,197 rooms in 13 countries (as of June 2025). Motel One stands
for a unique combination of fair prices, stylish design and first-class
comfort, setting new standards in the budget design hotel segment. The
hotels are characterised by their central locations, modern rooms with
high-quality amenities, and inviting public areas featuring
sophisticated design and art. In 2022, Motel One GmbH launched its
second lifestyle brand, The Cloud One Hotels.
Press contact Motel One
Inken Mende
Director Corporate Communications & PR
Tegernseer Landstraße 165, 81539 Munich
Phone.: +49 89665025-818
E-Mail: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
