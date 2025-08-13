403
Trump Sends National Guard to Washington
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the National Guard made its presence known in Washington, DC, following a directive from US President Donald Trump aimed at intensifying efforts to combat criminal activity in the nation's capital.
"D.C. National Guard reporting for duty," declared the military on the American social media platform X.
According to the military, the DC National Guard was mobilized under Trump’s instructions using Title 32 authority, in order to support both federal and local law enforcement agencies in the city.
The day prior, Trump revealed his plan to bring police forces in the capital under centralized federal command, stating he was deploying the National Guard to handle what he described as a "public safety emergency."
The Pentagon reported that 800 troops were activated, with 100 to 200 of them designated to assist law enforcement.
These service members will perform supportive tasks such as administrative work, logistics, and maintaining a visible presence to bolster law enforcement efforts.
In a statement to Fox News, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth remarked that Trump "has the guts" to declare he will federalize police forces that, in his view, "do not work."
"We're going to work right alongside our law enforcement partners as force multipliers," Hegseth stated.
When questioned about whether the National Guard would be involved in detaining American citizens on US soil, Hegseth clarified that under the authority granted by Title 32, the Guard has considerable flexibility.
However, he emphasized that they will not participate in direct law enforcement duties.
