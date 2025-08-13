165 Combat Clashes On The Frontline, Enemy Attacks Are Most Active In Three Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the data on Facebook , publishing up-to-date information as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 13, according to Ukrinform.

“In total, 165 combat clashes were recorded yesterday,” the report said.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched two missile strikes with six missiles and 89 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 183 guided bombs. In addition, Russians carried out 5,120 shellings, 64 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,166 loitering munitions to strike targets.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Boiaro-Lezhachi, Kamianka, Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region; Bilohiria, Prymorske, Malokaterynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Odradokamianka, Antonivka in the Kherson region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , there were 17 combat clashes. The enemy carried out 17 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and fired 281 shots, including eleven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy has carried out three offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Kamianka, and Krasne Pershe since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupiansk sector, the occupiers carried out eight attacks over the past day. Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults in the sectors of Kindrashivka, Moskovka, Kupiansk, Bohuslavka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 23 times. They tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Myrne, Zarichne, Karpivka, Torske, Dibrova, and toward Shandryholove and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks over the past day. Occupying forces attempted to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three clashes were recorded in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of Popiv Yar, Maiak, Rubizhne, Volodymyrivka, Kolodiazi, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Udachne, Lysivka, as well as toward Pokrovsk, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Rodynske, and Promin.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Dachne, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zirka, Vilne Pole, Oleksandrogad, Tolstoi, Myrne, Maliivka, Olhivka, Voskresenka, and Andriivka-Klevtsove.

Over the past day, in the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks toward Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of the village of Kamianske and toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the aggressor carried out six offensive operations toward the settlements of Prydniprovske, Antonivka, and Hola Prystan. The Defense Forces successfully repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck ten areas where personnel and equipment were concentrated, one artillery unit, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, and one air defense unit of the Russian invaders.

Ukrainian air defense neutralizes two Russian Iskander missiles, 32 drones overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 890 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed one tank, eight armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, 99 tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, two missiles, 46 vehicles belonging to the occupiers, and one tactical missile system.

