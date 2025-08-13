Kyrgyzstan Taps China's Inspur For Digital Economy And Infrastructure Push
The agreement covers key areas including the construction of data centers, deployment of cloud solutions, artificial intelligence, and the industrial Internet.
Minister of Digital Development Azamat Zhamangulov highlighted Kyrgyzstan's focus on studying China's digital transformation experience and adapting best practices to meet national needs. He emphasized the strategic importance of building a data center, which is expected to become a regional hub for Central Asia's digital infrastructure.
The partnership with Inspur is seen as a significant step forward for Kyrgyzstan's digital economy, aimed at enhancing public service quality and deepening bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China.
