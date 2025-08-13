Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan Taps China's Inspur For Digital Economy And Infrastructure Push

Kyrgyzstan Taps China's Inspur For Digital Economy And Infrastructure Push


2025-08-13 03:06:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 13. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Digital Development and Inspur Yunzhou Industrial Internet Co., Ltd. in Bishkek, formalizing their commitment to cooperate in digital technologies, Trend reports via the Ministry.

The agreement covers key areas including the construction of data centers, deployment of cloud solutions, artificial intelligence, and the industrial Internet.

Minister of Digital Development Azamat Zhamangulov highlighted Kyrgyzstan's focus on studying China's digital transformation experience and adapting best practices to meet national needs. He emphasized the strategic importance of building a data center, which is expected to become a regional hub for Central Asia's digital infrastructure.

The partnership with Inspur is seen as a significant step forward for Kyrgyzstan's digital economy, aimed at enhancing public service quality and deepening bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China.

MENAFN13082025000187011040ID1109921408

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search