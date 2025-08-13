Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan Sign Agreements To Strengthen Trade And Economic Projects

2025-08-13 03:06:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 13. Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan signed a roadmap for cooperation and a memorandum of understanding on trade and economic collaboration during a visit by the Afghan delegation led by Acting Minister of Trade and Industry Noureddine Azizi, invited by Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov, Trend reports, citing the Ministry's press service.

The talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation through concrete projects across promising economic sectors. The Kyrgyz side highlighted ongoing economic reforms and expressed readiness to share expertise on digitalization to support Afghanistan's development.

Both countries agreed to open trading houses to facilitate stronger trade and economic ties.

The agreements lay the foundation for joint projects aimed at deepening economic partnership and boosting mutual trade.

