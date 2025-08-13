Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Stocks Hit Record Highs On Rate Cut Hopes

2025-08-13 03:05:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US stock indices surged to fresh record highs on Wall Street Tuesday, as data showing a moderate rise in July inflation strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will move to cut interest rates next month.
The S&P 500 climbed 72.23 points, or 1.13%, to finish at 6,445.68, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 293.94 points, or 1.37%, to 21,679.34.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 481.05 points, or 1.09%, closing at 44,456.14.
The gains came as investors interpreted the latest inflation reading as a sign that price pressures are easing sufficiently for the Fed to begin a policy shift, potentially bolstering economic growth and corporate earnings.

