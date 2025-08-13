403
USD Stable At KD 0.305, Euro Rose To KD 0.356 - CBK
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- The US dollar remained stable on Wednesday against the Kuwaiti Dinar at KD 0.305 and the Euro went up by 0.48 percent to KD 0.356 compared to yesterday's exchange rates.
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin that the sterling pound rose to KD 0.412, the Swiss Franc increased to KD 0.378, and the Japanese Yen remained stable at KD 0.002.
Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end) aab
