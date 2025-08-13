Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Media reports Poland making wind farm NATO’s eyes, ears

Media reports Poland making wind farm NATO’s eyes, ears


2025-08-13 03:03:55
(MENAFN) Poland is transforming its Baltic Power offshore wind farm into a strategic monitoring facility for NATO, Euractiv reported. The 76-turbine project, less than 200 kilometers from Russia’s Kaliningrad Region, is set for completion in 2026 and will supply electricity to 1.5 million homes. Radars and sensors are being installed on turbine towers following guidance from Poland’s Ministry of Defense.

The move comes amid heightened concerns over Russian hybrid threats, including incidents like the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, damage to Balticconnector and EstLink 2, and alleged drone, ship, and signal-jamming activities. Officials emphasized the growing risks to offshore energy infrastructure, noting that physical attacks are now a major concern alongside cyber threats.

Moscow has denied involvement in the incidents, dismissing Western accusations as baseless, while criticizing NATO expansion as destabilizing. Western authorities, however, maintain that Russia may have sabotaged critical energy links to undermine European security.

MENAFN13082025000045015687ID1109921389

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search