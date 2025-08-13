403
Media reports Poland making wind farm NATO’s eyes, ears
(MENAFN) Poland is transforming its Baltic Power offshore wind farm into a strategic monitoring facility for NATO, Euractiv reported. The 76-turbine project, less than 200 kilometers from Russia’s Kaliningrad Region, is set for completion in 2026 and will supply electricity to 1.5 million homes. Radars and sensors are being installed on turbine towers following guidance from Poland’s Ministry of Defense.
The move comes amid heightened concerns over Russian hybrid threats, including incidents like the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, damage to Balticconnector and EstLink 2, and alleged drone, ship, and signal-jamming activities. Officials emphasized the growing risks to offshore energy infrastructure, noting that physical attacks are now a major concern alongside cyber threats.
Moscow has denied involvement in the incidents, dismissing Western accusations as baseless, while criticizing NATO expansion as destabilizing. Western authorities, however, maintain that Russia may have sabotaged critical energy links to undermine European security.
