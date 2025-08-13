XVR Simulation Revolutionises Emergency Service Training With Immersive VR Solutions For Germany, Switzerland, And Austria

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELFT, The Netherlands, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XVR Simulation B.V., a global leader in virtual reality (VR) training software, today announced its intensified focus on empowering emergency services across Germany, Switzerland, and Austria with its cutting-edge VR training platform. Designed to provide flexible, user-friendly, and cost-effective solutions, XVR Simulation is set to transform how fire, police, and ambulance professionals prepare for critical incidents.

In an era where real-world training scenarios are increasingly complex and costly to replicate, XVR Simulation offers an unparalleled alternative. Its VR platform allows emergency responders to train anywhere, anytime, creating an unlimited range of realistic incident scenarios. This includes everything from large-scale urban fires and chemical spills to complex natural disaster responses and tactical police operations. The software facilitates collaborative training in a fully controllable virtual environment, fostering essential communication, coordination, and decision-making skills under pressure.

"We are committed to providing emergency services with the most effective and accessible training tools available," says Edwin van de Snepscheut, Group Director of Customer Success. "Our VR platform is engineered to heighten immersion, allowing trainees to experience realistic scenarios without the logistical constraints or risks of live exercises. This enables instructors to focus on narrative and consistent debriefing, ensuring a structured and impactful learning experience that directly translates to improved real-world performance."

XVR Simulation's commitment to excellence is underscored by its ISO 27001 certification for information security, ensuring data integrity and privacy for its partners. The platform is already trusted by leading organisations worldwide, including the Police Academy of Rhineland-Palatinate in Germany, National Fire Service Academy South Korea and Australia's Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) service, which received a LearnX award for its innovative use of XVR. T utilises XVR Simulation.

The latest iteration, XVR On Scene 10, further enhances the capabilities of the platform, offering advanced features for even more dynamic and realistic training environments. By reducing the need for extensive physical resources and travel, XVR Simulation also provides a cost-effective solution that maximises training impact while minimising expenditure.

XVR Simulation invites emergency service organisations in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria to discover how its VR training solutions can elevate their operational readiness and enhance the safety of their communities.

About XVR Simulation B.V.:

XVR Simulation B.V. is a leading developer of virtual reality training software for safety and security professionals worldwide. With a focus on flexibility, user-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness, XVR Simulation provides immersive training solutions that enable emergency services to prepare for any incident scenario, anytime, anywhere.

