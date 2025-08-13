Americhina Foundation Established To Explore The Internationalization Of Culture And Art

AmeriChina Group's 11th anniversary celebration featured on New York Times Square billboard

Left: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton with Margaret Yang; Right: Former Mexican President Vicente Fox, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy with Margaret Yang

Cannes Film Festival premiere red carpet scenes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In July 2025, coinciding with the 11th anniversary of AmeriChina Group's founding, the AmeriChina Foundation was officially launched as a philanthropic initiative dedicated to fostering international youth cultural and artistic endeavors. The foundation will concentrate on the realms of art, film, fashion, and new media art intertwined with technology, forging collaborations with prestigious international art institutions in New York, Beijing, Paris, and beyond to uncover emerging trends in global cultural and artistic harmony.Ms. Margaret Jingzhu Yang graduated from Columbia University in 2013. The following year, she established AmeriChina Group in New York, charting a pioneering course for Chinese entrepreneurs in America's elite cultural landscape. Since its inception, the company has served numerous Chinese enterprises, facilitating cross-border exchanges and collaborations with regions including Europe, America, and the Middle East. Its offerings center on two key pillars-transnational public relations consulting and high-end talent development-spanning the domains of arts, fashion, business, and education.AmeriChina Group has guided clients through a host of international ceremonies and collaborations with renowned brands, such as New York Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival, meet-and-greets with the U.S. Presidents, and Warren Buffett's annual shareholder meetings. It has also co-orchestrated public relations events with luxury icons like Chanel and Valentino, acting as a vital bridge for Chinese clients entering the sophisticated world of global cultural exchange and lifestyle.In 2018, founder Margaret Jingzhu Yang cultivated a deep passion for film production and ventured into the industry, contributing as an investor and producer-either through the group or personally-to the short film Marina, the variety show Meet the Best: Space Season, and the feature film My Father's Son.Of particular note is the science fiction film My Father's Son, directed by Sheng Qiu, which claimed the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the Golden Goblet Awards of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival in 2025. The story centers on a protagonist who employs AI technology to recreate his late father, delving into the nuances of Chinese father-son bonds. Upon its French release, the film earned acclaim from the major French publication Le Monde.Completed in 2018, the short film Marina represents an early creation by Story Chen, a Palme d'Or winner at the Cannes Film Festival. It secured the Best International Short Film Award at the Norwegian International Film Festival and the New York University Craft Award. During her studies at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, young director Story Chen crossed paths with Margaret Jingzhu Yang, who was also pursuing her education in New York. Their mutual resonance in artistic aspirations sparked a succession of collaborations. This partnership ascended to new levels in 2022, when Story Chen won the Palme d'Or at Cannes for her short film The Water Murmurs.Meet the Best: Space Season is an original variety show in the science and technology fiction genre, honoring China's aerospace achievements. Featuring leading industry experts and celebrity guests, it premiered on the major media platform Mango TV in 2022.Backed by the group, the AmeriChina Foundation currently offers two premium programs tailored for young talents: the New York Fashion Week Experience Camp and the Cannes Film Festival Study Tour. The Fashion Week Camp immerses participants in the intricacies of runway shows, from front-row spectacles to behind-the-scenes insights, including designer dialogues, visits to Parsons School of Fashion, and explorations of New York's vibrant boutiques-offering an intimate glimpse into fashion's cutting edge. Meanwhile, the Cannes Study Tour not only ushers attendees onto the star-lit red carpet for premiere viewings, but also invites them to engage in industry forums, producer networking receptions, and keynotes by industry elites, providing a holistic encounter with the vanguard of cinematic artistry.Looking ahead, the AmeriChina Foundation will focus on the synergy of art and technology, keeping pace with cutting-edge advancements such as in artificial intelligence and virtual reality, to explore the intersections of art and new media, empowering young artists to pioneer new realms of creative expression.

