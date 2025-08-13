GCC Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Size To Hit USD 27 Billion By 2033: Trends & Forecast

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC heavy commercial vehicle market size reached USD 17.2 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 27 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% during 2025-2033. The GCC Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market is driven by robust infrastructure development, rising logistics demand, and a shift toward sustainable, fuel-efficient vehicles.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 17.2 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 27 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 5.10%

Shift towards electric, CNG, and autonomous vehicles to enhance sustainability and efficiency in logistics and transport.

Infrastructure development, e-commerce growth, and stringent emission regulations fuel demand for advanced heavy commercial vehicles. Heavy trucks lead due to versatility; Class 8 dominates for clean transport; diesel retains share due to infrastructure.

How Is AI Transforming the Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market in GCC?



AI-powered telematics boosts fleet efficiency in GCC trucks, with 50-60% of heavy-duty fleets using real-time tracking for fuel and route optimization.

Government mandates, like UAE's RTA telematics rule, drive AI adoption, enhancing safety and reducing emissions in heavy commercial vehicles.

Predictive analytics cuts downtime in GCC logistics, saving $5-8 billion annually in the energy sector by optimizing vehicle maintenance.

Companies like Volvo and Mercedes-Benz integrate AI for autonomous driving, improving safety and efficiency in GCC's heavy vehicle market. AI-driven logistics platforms streamline supply chains, with 75% of GCC businesses using generative AI to enhance operational decision-making.

GCC Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market Trends and Drivers



Infrastructure Boom: Rapid urbanization and mega-projects drive demand for heavy trucks in construction and logistics.

E-commerce Growth: Rising online shopping fuels need for efficient last-mile delivery and long-haul transportation vehicles.

Sustainability Shift: Stricter emissions regulations push adoption of electric, hybrid, and CNG-powered commercial vehicles.

Technological Advancements: Telematics, IoT, and autonomous driving enhance fleet efficiency and safety in operations. Economic Diversification: GCC's shift from oil dependency boosts logistics, manufacturing, and retail, increasing vehicle demand.

GCC Heavy Commercial Vehicle Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Vehicle Type Insights:



Heavy Truck Heavy Buses

Class Type Insights:



Class 7 Class 8

Propulsion Type Insights:



Diesel

CNG Alternate Fuel

End User Insights:



Individual Fleet Owner

Application Insights:



Transportation

Construction

Mining

Agriculture Others

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in GCC Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market



2025: The GCC heavy commercial vehicle market sees a clear shift toward sustainability with increased investments in electric and hybrid vehicles, particularly for public transport and urban logistics. Cities prioritize electric buses, while fuel-efficient technologies such as compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) gain traction, offering lower operational costs and reduced emissions compared to diesel engines.

2025: Telematics and advanced fleet management systems rise in importance, allowing fleet operators to remotely monitor vehicle performance, fuel consumption, driver behavior, and maintenance schedules in real-time. This data-driven approach enhances operational efficiency, safety, and cost reduction, with AI and machine learning integration paving the way for predictive maintenance and optimized logistics. 2025: Leading manufacturers like JAC, Juffali Commercial Vehicles, and Volt Mobility introduce new electric and fuel-efficient heavy-duty truck models tailored to GCC market needs. For example, JAC's PROMATE 2049 truck features a powerful Cummins Euro V engine, and Volt Mobility signed a $210 million deal for 3,000 electric cargo vans and trucks to major players such as UPS, DHL, and FedEx, reinforcing the region's clean energy ambitions.

