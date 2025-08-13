Thailand Online Travel Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trends, Growth & Industry Report 2025-2033

The Thailand online travel market size reached USD 3,559.47 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8,263.46 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.81% during 2025–2033. Market growth is fueled by the increasing penetration of smartphones, expanding internet connectivity, and the growing preference for convenient, digital-first booking experiences. The country's strong tourism appeal, combined with rising domestic travel activity and competitive offerings from online travel agencies, is accelerating the adoption of online platforms. Additionally, the integration of AI-powered personalization, dynamic pricing, and secure payment systems is enhancing customer experience and driving repeat bookings.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 3,559.47 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 8,263.46 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 9.81%

Surge in mobile-based travel bookings across Thailand

Growing preference for flexible vacation packages and direct booking channels

Increasing role of AI in dynamic pricing and personalized recommendations Expanding domestic tourism alongside international visitor growth

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer free sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thailand-online-travel-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Online Travel Market in Thailand?

AI technologies are revolutionizing travel planning, pricing, and customer service, including:



AI-powered chatbots for instant booking support and itinerary planning

Predictive analytics to forecast travel demand and optimize pricing

Recommendation engines offering personalized travel options

Automated fraud detection in online payment systems AI-driven translation tools to enhance cross-border travel communication

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Mobile-First Travel Bookings: Rapid adoption of mobile apps for reservations

Domestic Tourism Growth: Rising demand for regional travel experiences

Flexible Vacation Packages: Customizable itineraries attracting younger travelers

Shift to Direct Channels: Hotels and airlines investing in direct booking platforms

Government Tourism Campaigns: Digital marketing to boost local and inbound travel AI and Automation: Enhancing personalization, pricing, and efficiency in travel services

Ask Analyst for Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=38522&flag=C

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Service Type

TransportationTravel AccommodationVacation Packages

Analysis by Platform



Mobile Desktop

Analysis by Mode of Booking



Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) Direct Travel Suppliers

Analysis by Age Group



22–31 Years

32–43 Years

44–56 Years Above 56 Years

Analysis by Region



Bangkok

Eastern

Northeastern

Southern

Northern Others

Latest Development in the Industry



July 2025: Leading OTA launched an AI-powered dynamic pricing engine to optimize hotel rates.

June 2025: Thailand's Ministry of Tourism rolled out a digital campaign targeting Southeast Asian travelers.

May 2025: Major airline integrated instant mobile check-in and trip customization features.

April 2025: Travel app introduced VR-based hotel and destination previews. March 2025: Partnership formed between a Bangkok hotel chain and a payment provider to offer BNPL travel options.