Thailand Online Travel Market Size, Share, Outlook, Trends, Growth & Industry Report 2025-2033
The Thailand online travel market size reached USD 3,559.47 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8,263.46 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.81% during 2025–2033. Market growth is fueled by the increasing penetration of smartphones, expanding internet connectivity, and the growing preference for convenient, digital-first booking experiences. The country's strong tourism appeal, combined with rising domestic travel activity and competitive offerings from online travel agencies, is accelerating the adoption of online platforms. Additionally, the integration of AI-powered personalization, dynamic pricing, and secure payment systems is enhancing customer experience and driving repeat bookings.
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 3,559.47 Million
Forecast (2033): USD 8,263.46 Million
CAGR (2025–2033): 9.81%
Surge in mobile-based travel bookings across Thailand
Growing preference for flexible vacation packages and direct booking channels
Increasing role of AI in dynamic pricing and personalized recommendations
Expanding domestic tourism alongside international visitor growth
How Is AI Transforming the Online Travel Market in Thailand?
AI technologies are revolutionizing travel planning, pricing, and customer service, including:
-
AI-powered chatbots for instant booking support and itinerary planning
Predictive analytics to forecast travel demand and optimize pricing
Recommendation engines offering personalized travel options
Automated fraud detection in online payment systems
AI-driven translation tools to enhance cross-border travel communication
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Mobile-First Travel Bookings: Rapid adoption of mobile apps for reservations
Domestic Tourism Growth: Rising demand for regional travel experiences
Flexible Vacation Packages: Customizable itineraries attracting younger travelers
Shift to Direct Channels: Hotels and airlines investing in direct booking platforms
Government Tourism Campaigns: Digital marketing to boost local and inbound travel
AI and Automation: Enhancing personalization, pricing, and efficiency in travel services
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Service TypeTransportation Travel Accommodation Vacation Packages
Analysis by Platform
-
Mobile
Desktop
Analysis by Mode of Booking
-
Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)
Direct Travel Suppliers
Analysis by Age Group
-
22–31 Years
32–43 Years
44–56 Years
Above 56 Years
Analysis by Region
-
Bangkok
Eastern
Northeastern
Southern
Northern
Others
Latest Development in the Industry
-
July 2025: Leading OTA launched an AI-powered dynamic pricing engine to optimize hotel rates.
June 2025: Thailand's Ministry of Tourism rolled out a digital campaign targeting Southeast Asian travelers.
May 2025: Major airline integrated instant mobile check-in and trip customization features.
April 2025: Travel app introduced VR-based hotel and destination previews.
March 2025: Partnership formed between a Bangkok hotel chain and a payment provider to offer BNPL travel options.
