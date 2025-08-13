403
Report Reveals Russia’s Involvement in Cyberattack
(MENAFN) Investigators have reportedly unearthed proof suggesting Russia's involvement in a cyberattack targeting the U.S. federal judiciary’s electronic system used for storing classified legal files, The New York Times stated on Tuesday.
The publication cited sources with direct knowledge of the security breach.
According to those familiar with the matter, cybercriminals carried out a prolonged and methodical effort to infiltrate the federal court system.
However, the particular Russian organization responsible for the attack has not been clearly identified, and it is still uncertain whether other countries may have played a role in the intrusion.
As per the internal communication obtained by The New York Times, federal court administrators have recently alerted both Justice Department staff and judges about the breach, which resulted in unauthorized access to sensitive legal records.
The report further noted that the hackers appeared to initially zero in on criminal legal matters with global elements, specifically within no fewer than eight U.S. federal district courts.
So far, American government representatives have neither revealed who executed the cyberattack nor elaborated on the full scope of the compromised data.
The U.S. government has not officially addressed the incident, and there has been no public response from Russian officials.
Despite the silence from authorities, the U.S. Courts system acknowledged late Thursday that it had experienced cyber intrusions targeting its electronic case management infrastructure, which holds sensitive legal files.
