Trump postpones China tariff hike once more
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday extending the tariff truce with China for another 90 days, delaying any planned tariff increases until mid-November. China responded by suspending additional tariffs on US goods for the same period.
The extension came just hours before the previous 90-day truce was set to expire. Trump stated on Truth Social that all other elements of the trade agreement remain unchanged and noted that China has taken “significant steps toward remedying non-reciprocal trade arrangements.” However, he emphasized that large US trade deficits with China still pose an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to national security and the economy.
The move avoids the reimposition of steep tariffs, which at the height of the trade conflict had reached 145% in the US and 125% in China. The truce extension follows US threats of new tariffs on China and other major buyers of Russian crude, which Washington claims support the Ukraine conflict, a move Beijing dismissed, reaffirming its right to economic and energy cooperation with other nations.
