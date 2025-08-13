ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(US Dollars in thousands)
|
As of
|
As of
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 109,112
$ 265,351
Short-term bank deposits
739,799
1,330
Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net
3,082,612
2,942,886
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
443,725
371,918
Inventories, net
2,945,404
2,773,696
Total current assets
7,320,652
6,355,181
|
Investments in affiliated companies and other companies
127,946
126,007
Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets
655,606
516,299
Long-term bank deposits and other receivables
54,571
67,510
Deferred income taxes, net
48,363
34,064
Severance pay fund
236,710
223,167
Total
1,123,196
967,047
|
Operating lease right of use assets
507,929
527,075
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,307,386
1,276,948
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,837,782
1,845,345
Total assets
$ 12,096,945
$ 10,971,596
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Short-term bank credit and loans
$ 356,200
$ 450,856
Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes
80,322
74,561
Operating lease liabilities
93,044
84,912
Trade payables
1,475,005
1,343,816
Other payables and accrued expenses
1,375,376
1,207,717
Contract liabilities
2,314,071
2,149,306
Total current liabilities
5,694,018
5,311,168
|
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
18,113
27,395
Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities
228,107
278,529
Employee benefit liabilities
487,239
454,334
Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net
102,224
73,916
Contract liabilities
828,755
816,796
Operating lease liabilities
459,481
454,057
Other long-term liabilities
333,015
274,421
Total long-term liabilities
2,456,934
2,379,448
|
Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity
3,941,618
3,277,540
Non-controlling interests
4,375
3,440
Total equity
3,945,993
3,280,980
Total liabilities and equity
$ 12,096,945
$ 10,971,596
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(US Dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
|
Six months
|
|
Three months
|
|
Year ended
Revenues
$ 3,868,460
|
|
$ 1,972,659
|
|
$ 6,827,871
Cost of revenues
2,941,240
|
|
1,499,748
|
|
5,186,051
Gross profit
927,220
|
|
472,911
|
|
1,641,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
243,937
|
|
129,668
|
|
466,402
Marketing and selling, net
192,410
|
|
91,528
|
|
375,358
General and administrative, net
183,347
|
|
93,898
|
|
311,007
Total operating expenses
619,694
|
|
315,094
|
|
1,152,767
Operating income
307,526
|
|
157,817
|
|
489,053
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(60,266)
|
|
(29,081)
|
|
|
|
3,267
|
|
(2,029)
|
|
|
|
164,848
|
|
85,373
|
|
|
|
(22,859)
|
|
(11,261)
|
|
217,883
|
|
118,246
|
|
302,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,341
|
|
4,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
$ 233,392
|
|
$ 126,022
|
|
$ 321,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(292)
|
|
(239)
|
|
|
|
$ 152,038
|
|
$ 78,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 3.42
|
|
$ 1.76
|
|
|
|
$ 3.41
|
|
$ 1.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44,469
|
|
44,476
|
|
|
|
44,641
|
|
44,623
|
|
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(US Dollars in thousands)
|
Six months
|
|
Year ended
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
$ 152,330
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
85,255
|
|
158,391
Stock-based compensation
11,496
|
|
15,760
Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net
393
|
|
493
Deferred income taxes and reserve, net
(14,751)
|
|
1,649
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
1,727
|
|
(596)
Loss on sale of investment, remeasurement of investments held under fair value method
6,954
|
|
18,136
Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies, net of dividend received (*)
(6,608)
|
|
(8,213)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:
|
|
|
|
|
(300,943)
|
|
|
|
(405,263)
|
|
|
|
(47,845)
|
|
|
|
(23,272)
|
|
|
|
558,352
|
|
|
|
25,997
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets, net of investment grants and evacuation grants
(72,474)
|
|
(215,051)
Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net
(100)
|
|
(3,603)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
458
|
|
4,107
Proceeds from sale of investments and a subsidiary
-
|
|
25,970
Proceeds from (investment in) short-term deposits, net
(738,401)
|
|
9,923
Proceeds from sale of (investment in) long-term deposits, net
159
|
|
(180)
Net cash used in investing activities
(810,358)
|
|
(178,834)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
36,380
|
|
|
|
(11,203)
|
|
|
|
(61,862)
|
|
|
|
(44,473)
|
|
|
|
91,308
|
|
|
|
10,156
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(156,239)
|
|
67,922
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
$ 265,351
|
|
$ 197,429
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
$ 109,112
|
|
$ 265,351
(*) Dividend received from affiliated companies
$ 8,901
|
|
$ 10,963
ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES
(US Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
%
Israel
$ 1,279.6
|
|
$ 896.0
|
|
$ 670.5
|
|
$ 444.0
|
|
$ 1,988.0
|
|
29.1
|
North America
|
797.8
|
|
20.6
|
|
695.6
|
|
21.9
|
|
404.6
|
|
20.5
|
|
368.4
|
|
22.7
|
|
1,520.3
|
|
22.3
|
Europe
|
1,020.6
|
|
26.4
|
|
857.3
|
|
27.0
|
|
563.8
|
|
28.6
|
|
472.5
|
|
29.1
|
|
1,820.9
|
|
26.7
|
Asia-Pacific
|
605.1
|
|
15.6
|
|
542.8
|
|
17.1
|
|
261.9
|
|
13.3
|
|
235.7
|
|
14.5
|
|
1,132.7
|
|
16.6
|
Latin America
|
50.7
|
|
1.3
|
|
73.9
|
|
2.3
|
|
22.6
|
|
1.1
|
|
39.7
|
|
2.4
|
|
150.0
|
|
2.2
|
Other countries
|
114.7
|
|
3.0
|
|
114.5
|
|
3.5
|
|
49.3
|
|
2.5
|
|
65.9
|
|
4.0
|
|
216.0
|
|
3.1
|
Total revenue
|
$ 3,868.5
|
|
100.0
|
|
$ 3,180.1
|
|
100.0
|
|
$ 1,972.7
|
|
100.0
|
|
$ 1,626.2
|
|
100.0
|
|
$ 6,827.9
|
|
100.0
|
Consolidated revenues by segments:
|
|
|
Six months
|
|
Six months
|
|
Three months
|
|
Three months
|
|
Year ended
|
Aerospace
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External customers
|
$ 922.2
|
|
$ 782.2
|
|
$ 474.2
|
|
$ 414.7
|
|
$ 1,780.5
|
Intersegment revenue
|
118.9
|
|
120.9
|
|
62.6
|
|
66.5
|
|
255.8
|
Total
|
1,041.1
|
|
903.1
|
|
536.8
|
|
481.2
|
|
2,036.3
|
C4I and Cyber
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External customers
|
417.2
|
|
359.6
|
|
213.0
|
|
175.1
|
|
750.6
|
Intersegment revenue
|
29.6
|
|
25.1
|
|
13.8
|
|
12.6
|
|
49.2
|
Total
|
446.8
|
|
384.7
|
|
226.8
|
|
187.7
|
|
799.8
|
ISTAR and EW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External customers
|
614.6
|
|
561.6
|
|
311.1
|
|
264.4
|
|
1,118.6
|
Intersegment revenue
|
113.9
|
|
103.3
|
|
56.4
|
|
54.4
|
|
199.4
|
Total
|
728.5
|
|
664.9
|
|
367.5
|
|
318.8
|
|
1,318.0
|
Land
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External customers
|
1,106.0
|
|
741.4
|
|
566.8
|
|
380.7
|
|
1,605.1
|
Intersegment revenue
|
37.9
|
|
41.4
|
|
16.3
|
|
22.0
|
|
74.3
|
Total
|
1,143.9
|
|
782.8
|
|
583.1
|
|
402.7
|
|
1,679.4
|
ESA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External customers
|
808.5
|
|
735.3
|
|
407.6
|
|
391.3
|
|
1,573.1
|
Intersegment revenue
|
4.9
|
|
1.7
|
|
1.6
|
|
1.6
|
|
12.6
|
Total
|
813.4
|
|
737.0
|
|
409.2
|
|
392.9
|
|
1,585.7
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues (external customers and
|
4,173.7
|
|
3,472.5
|
|
2,123.4
|
|
1,783.3
|
|
7,419.2
|
Less - intersegment revenue
|
(305.2)
|
|
(292.4)
|
|
(150.7)
|
|
(157.1)
|
|
(591.3)
|
Total revenues
|
$ 3,868.5
|
|
$ 3,180.1
|
|
$ 1,972.7
|
|
$ 1,626.2
|
|
$ 6,827.9
Non-GAAP financial data:
The following non-GAAP financial data, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, restructuring activities, uncompensated costs related to "Swords of Iron" war, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.
Specifically, management uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.
We believe non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.
Management uses non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributed to Company's shareholders to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.
We believe non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share attributable to Company's shareholders is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.
The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Data:
|
(US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)
|
|
|
Six
|
|
Six
|
|
Three
|
|
Three
|
|
Year
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$ 927.2
|
|
$ 763.8
|
|
$ 472.9
|
|
$ 389.7
|
|
$ 1,641.8
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*)
|
8.0
|
|
10.6
|
|
4.0
|
|
4.2
|
|
18.9
|
Stock based compensation
|
1.7
|
|
0.9
|
|
0.9
|
|
0.5
|
|
2.4
|
Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war
|
4.0
|
|
4.3
|
|
2.6
|
|
1.8
|
|
7.9
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 940.9
|
|
$ 779.6
|
|
$ 480.4
|
|
$ 396.2
|
|
$ 1,671.0
|
Percent of revenues
|
24.3 %
|
|
24.5 %
|
|
24.4 %
|
|
24.4 %
|
|
24.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
$ 307.5
|
|
$ 221.8
|
|
$ 157.8
|
|
$ 116.5
|
|
$ 489.1
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*)
|
15.5
|
|
18.4
|
|
7.7
|
|
8.1
|
|
34.2
|
Stock based compensation
|
11.5
|
|
5.7
|
|
5.8
|
|
3.3
|
|
15.8
|
Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war
|
5.8
|
|
6.2
|
|
3.8
|
|
2.6
|
|
11.3
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$ 340.3
|
|
$ 252.1
|
|
$ 175.1
|
|
$ 130.5
|
|
$ 550.4
|
Percent of revenues
|
8.8 %
|
|
7.9 %
|
|
8.9 %
|
|
8.0 %
|
|
8.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders
|
$ 232.8
|
|
$ 152.0
|
|
$ 125.7
|
|
$ 78.4
|
|
$ 321.1
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*)
|
15.5
|
|
18.4
|
|
7.7
|
|
8.1
|
|
34.2
|
Stock based compensation
|
11.5
|
|
5.7
|
|
5.8
|
|
3.3
|
|
15.8
|
Uncompensated labor costs related to "Swords of Iron" war
|
5.8
|
|
6.2
|
|
3.8
|
|
2.6
|
|
11.3
|
Capital gain
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2.0)
|
Revaluation of investment measured under fair value option
|
6.8
|
|
7.4
|
|
6.8
|
|
7.4
|
|
19.4
|
Non-operating foreign exchange gains
|
(1.5)
|
|
(12.3)
|
|
2.6
|
|
(4.9)
|
|
(0.6)
|
Tax effect and other tax items, net
|
(2.7)
|
|
(4.0)
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
(7.7)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders
|
$ 268.2
|
|
$ 173.4
|
|
$ 151.0
|
|
$ 92.7
|
|
$ 391.5
|
Percent of revenues
|
6.9 %
|
|
5.5 %
|
|
7.7 %
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
5.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted net EPS attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders
|
$ 5.05
|
|
$ 3.41
|
|
$ 2.69
|
|
$ 1.76
|
|
$ 7.18
|
Adjustments, net
|
0.76
|
|
0.48
|
|
0.54
|
|
0.32
|
|
1.58
|
Non-GAAP diluted net EPS attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders
|
$ 5.81
|
|
$ 3.89
|
|
$ 3.23
|
|
$ 2.08
|
|
$ 8.76
|
|
(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures
Logo:
SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment