Sectra's New Security Attestation Lowers Barrier For Healthcare Providers To Adopt Cloud Services In Germany

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has received the security attestation Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue (C5) for its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for enterprise imaging, Sectra One Cloud. With Sectra being one of the first in the field in Germany to receive this attestation, healthcare providers are now able to adopt the cloud service and as such strengthen security and reduce IT burden.

The C5 framework is created by Germany's national cybersecurity authority Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI), an authority that defines IT-Security requirements for all governmental systems in Germany. The attestation aims to strengthen the transparency and security of cloud-based solutions and contains a collection of requirements that defines what security measures a cloud service provider should have implemented to sell services handling patient data.

Sectra One Cloud, which operates within the Microsoft Azure public cloud environment, now has both C5 and CSA STAR Level 2. While the CSA STAR Level 2 certificate, received in 2024 , applies to global standards, the C5 attestation addresses requirements specific to the German market. Together, these certificates reflect Sectra's proactive leadership in advancing cloud security and transparency for the global healthcare market.

"Many healthcare providers are turning to the cloud to manage growing imaging volumes, reduce the IT-burden, and strengthen cybersecurity. In healthcare, it's critical that systems are robust and resilient to cyberthreats, something that's becoming increasingly important in today's digital landscape. We're proud to have achieved this attestation, as it confirms that our solution meets these high standards and gives providers the confidence to move to the cloud with us. Being one of the first in our field to receive it reinforces our commitment to supporting healthcare with secure and reliable solutions," says Guido Bötticher, Managing Director, Sectra DACH.

More about the attestation can be found at the website of BSI .

Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed service for enterprise imaging where Sectra continuously monitors, optimizes, and upgrades the solution as well as provides 24/7 support. The enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS ".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

For more information, visit Sectra's website .

