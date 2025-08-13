Aurelija Geležiūnė Elected To Management Board Of AB Artea Bankas

Aurelija Geležiūnė Elected To Management Board Of AB Artea Bankas
This change in the composition of the Bank's Management Board is related to the strengthening of the compliance function within the Bank, as well as to the election of new member to replace the resigned member in March 2025, which was announced on 14 March 2025 .
Aurelija Geležiūnė currently is head of Legal, Compliance and Prevention Division of the Bank and is covering Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) function.
Additional information:
Oksana Balsienė
Head of HR
+370 610 44447
