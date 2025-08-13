403
Trump declares upcoming meeting will be Zelensky, Putin
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced plans to facilitate a high-level meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to discuss a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict.
Speaking at a Monday press briefing ahead of his August 15 meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump said, “The next meeting will be with Zelensky and Putin – or Zelensky and Putin and me. I’ll be there if they need.” He noted that Zelensky was not invited to the upcoming Putin meeting, explaining that the Ukrainian leader “has been to a lot of meetings… nothing happened.”
Moscow has criticized Zelensky for allegedly prolonging a conflict he cannot win. Putin has expressed willingness to meet Zelensky but insists that “certain conditions must be created” first. Additionally, the Russian president has questioned Zelensky’s legal authority to sign binding agreements, citing the expiration of his presidential term and his decision not to hold new elections due to martial law, prompting Russia to declare him “illegitimate.”
