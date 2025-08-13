High Purity Gas Market Is Projected With A Value Of USD 55.79 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand In Semiconductor Manufacturing Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising semiconductor fabrication demand and expanding laser-based medical applications are propelling the global High Purity Gas market toward sustained growth. Austin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The High Purity Gas Market Size was valued at USD 34.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 55.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.16% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. Technological Advances and Regulatory Standards Propel Adoption of High Purity Gases Across Electronics, Healthcare, and Clean Energy Applications Globally High purity gases, with minimal contaminants, are increasingly vital in electronics, healthcare, chemicals, and food processing. The U.S. Department of Energy noted a 12% surge in ultra-high purity nitrogen and argon demand in semiconductor fabrication under the CHIPS Act. The European Industrial Gases Association reported a 9% rise in medical oxygen usage in 2023. Air Products opened a new hydrogen facility in Texas in January 2024 to meet growing clean energy and electronics needs. Strict FDA and ISO standards, coupled with advanced monitoring systems, are driving adoption worldwide.

The U.S. dominates the North American High Purity Gas market, with a market size of USD 7.18 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 11.45 billion by 2032, holding a market share of 72%. The U.S. High Purity Gas Market is expanding rapidly due to surging semiconductor manufacturing investments, increased demand for medical-grade gases, and the growth of clean energy initiatives. Expansion of facilities by companies like Air Liquide and Linde, combined with government-backed infrastructure spending, is fostering long-term growth.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 34.61 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 55.79 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.16% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Type (High Atmospheric Gas, Noble Gas, Carbon Gas, and Others),

.By Function (Insulation, Illumination, and Coolant),

.By Storage & Distribution And Transportation (Cylinders/Packaged Gas, Merchant Liquid, and Tonnage),

.By End-Use Industry (Electronics, Metal Production, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Medical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Others)

By Type, the Noble Gas Dominated the High Purity Gas Market in 2024, with a 40.6% Market Share.

The dominance is due to their essential role in electronics manufacturing, particularly in semiconductor lithography, LCD panels, and fiber optics. Argon prevents oxidation during microchip production, while helium aids MRI cooling systems. Aerospace applications use noble gases for pressurization and propulsion. Growing demand for high-performance electronics in the Asia Pacific and North America, along with renewable energy investments, is boosting consumption. Advances in recycling and recovery technologies have enhanced cost efficiency and environmental sustainability, reinforcing their importance across multiple high-tech and industrial sectors globally.

By End-Use Industry , the Electronics Segment dominated the High Purity Gas Market in 2024, with a 36.8% Market Share.

The dominance is due to the surge in semiconductor, LED, and photovoltaic cell production. High-purity gases support critical processes such as etching, deposition, and cleaning. In the U.S., CHIPS Act funding has increased nitrogen, hydrogen, and argon demand. In the Asia Pacific, expansions by TSMC and Samsung have fueled usage. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles, smart devices, and renewable energy technologies further strengthens the electronics sector demand, ensuring steady long-term consumption across both mature and emerging manufacturing economies.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated and is the fastest growing region in the High Purity Gas Market in 2024, Holding A 35.1% Market Share with a CAGR of 6.53% from 2025 to 2032.

The dominance is due to strong electronics manufacturing bases in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Large-scale semiconductor fabrication, high medical gas usage, and growing steel production drive regional consumption. China is rapidly increasing production capacities, while Japan's electronics sector maintains heavy reliance on ultra-high purity gases. Government-led clean energy programs also accelerate hydrogen and oxygen adoption. This combination of industrial capacity, technological expertise, and policy support positions the Asia Pacific as the global leader in high purity gas demand and production.

In June 2025, Messer invested RMB 250 million to supply ultra-high purity nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide for BOE's Chengdu AMOLED plant, supporting strict purity needs in advanced display manufacturing operations. In December 2024, Air Products exited a Texas green hydrogen joint venture due to economic shifts, affecting projected high-purity hydrogen availability for electronics, clean energy applications, and industrial processes requiring stringent purity.

Purity Grade Demand Analysis Across Industrial Sectors – Enables market targeting by identifying which industries demand specific purity levels, helping clients align product specifications with sectoral requirements.

Price Trend Mapping For Key Raw Inputs – Supports budgeting and procurement strategies by tracking fluctuations in raw material costs, such as energy and feedstock, impacting overall gas production expenses.

Capital Investment Trends In Gas Production Facilities – Assists in strategic planning by highlighting where companies are building or upgrading facilities for high-purity gas manufacturing.

Regional Regulatory Compliance Adoption Rates – Helps gauge market readiness and compliance costs by tracking adherence to ISO, FDA, or EIGA purity standards.

Import-Export Volume Shifts By Gas Category – Guides clients in identifying emerging export markets and understanding competitive positioning in global trade.

Environmental Impact Assessments Of Gas Production Facilities – Assists in ESG reporting and sustainability strategy by quantifying emissions and resource use. Trade Tariff Impact Assessments On Gas Pricing – Aids pricing strategy by evaluating the effects of changing import/export duties.

