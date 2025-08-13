Our National Flag Symbol Of Pride & Glory, Says Haryana CM After Hoisting Tricolour

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 13 (IANS) As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hoisted the Tricolour at his official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, here, saying, "Our National Flag is a symbol of our pride and glory."

The Chief Minister hoisted the Tricolour under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

In an appeal to the public, the Chief Minister, in a message, said, "To mark Independence Day, every house should hoist the Tricolour and participate in this festival of national unity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his 12th consecutive speech from the Red Fort on August 15.

A day earlier, CM Saini flagged off 'Tiranga Yatra' led by girl students from Chandigarh and will travel through Punjab and reach Jammu and Kashmir's historic Lal Chowk on August 18.

The yatra, organised by the Media Student Association, aims to foster unity, promote respect for the National Flag and strengthen bonds of brotherhood across the country.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saini congratulated the office-bearers and members of the association, especially more than 100 girl students, participating in the march.

"This entire yatra is being led and managed by girl students. When our daughters take the lead in any campaign, it gains sensitivity, determination and resolve manifold. This journey showcases not only the strength and courage of Haryana's daughters but also represents the power of women across the nation. I wish all the girls a bright future ahead," he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, constant efforts have been made for women's empowerment in the past 11 years.

He also mentioned that the recent 'Operation Sindoor' was a testament to India's resolve to protect its sovereignty.

India's two daughters, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi, led from the front and informed the nation about 'Operation Sindoor' with courage and pride, he added.