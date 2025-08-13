Data Centre Capacity In Smaller Indian Cities Projected To Grow Multifold By 2030
The country will play a crucial role in maintaining the digital economy, as its total capacity is predicted to exceed 4,500 MW during the same time frame, the latest reports said.
Metropolises like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai have long dominated the domestic data economy. However, tier 2 and 3 cities are now becoming important forces behind the country's digital revolution.
Cities like Kochi, Mohali, Jaipur, and Indore are rapidly emerging as hubs for edge computing, data centres, and innovation. They are now essential to creating a decentralised digital India, where they were once viewed as peripheral, the reports noted.
A combination of encouraging government regulations, business decentralisation, and the growing need for localised data processing is driving this change.
These cities have definite benefits, such as easier business environments, reduced operating costs, and close proximity to users.
But in order to really succeed, they require a robust and adaptable data infrastructure. Modular, pre-engineered data centre solutions are becoming more popular due to space constraints, difficult cooling requirements, and a lack of local resources, the report said.
High-density computing at edge sites is now possible without sacrificing efficiency thanks to emerging technologies like liquid cooling and AI-optimised airflow.
The emphasis is shifting away from scale. Efficiency, resilience, and sustainability are becoming the top priorities as smaller cities join the digital frontlines.
The demands of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) are being met while adhering to environmental objectives with the aid of AI-driven cooling, smart power distribution, and real-time energy monitoring.
This is a pivotal point. India's data growth story is not limited to its biggest cities anymore; it is taking place in regional centres that are bolstering the country's infrastructure, opening up new markets, and bridging digital divides.
Not only are we increasing capacity by investing in these emerging centres, but we are also building a more connected, inclusive, and agile India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment