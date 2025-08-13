403
Trump orders portraits of predecessors taken down
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has instructed White House staff to relocate the portraits of three former presidents—including Barack Obama and George W. and George H.W. Bush—to a staircase where visitors cannot see them, CNN reported Sunday, citing sources.
The move follows recent declassified documents suggesting that officials under Obama allegedly collaborated with intelligence agencies on unproven claims of Russian interference in Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Trump reportedly has long-standing tensions with both Bush presidents. George H.W. Bush, who passed away in 2018, had criticized Trump and supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, while George W. Bush, whom Trump labeled a “failed and uninspiring” president, attended the 2025 inauguration but skipped the subsequent luncheon.
The Obama portrait has previously been repositioned earlier this year, replaced by a painting depicting Trump surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. While there is no legal requirement for how former presidents’ portraits must be displayed, tradition generally places the most recent leaders in prominent, visible locations for tours and official events.
