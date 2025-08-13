Saudi Arabia LED Bulb Market Size To Surpass $220.67 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia LED bulb market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Rising energy efficiency awareness and government initiatives promoting sustainable lighting are driving the growth of Saudi Arabia's LED bulb market.

Market size (2024): USD 94.67 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 220.67 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 9.86%

Growing adoption of smart LED bulbs with IoT integration for energy efficiency and automation.

Vision 2030, energy efficiency mandates, and infrastructure projects fuel LED bulb demand. Residential applications lead, driven by retrofitting and consumer preference for cost-effective lighting.

How Is AI Transforming the LED Bulb Market in Saudi Arabia?



AI is powering smart LED lighting systems in Saudi Arabia, optimizing energy use by adjusting brightness based on real-time occupancy and ambient light, helping cut electricity costs significantly.

About 30% of Saudi LED lighting companies now implement AI-driven energy management, reducing consumption and maintenance expenses while extending bulb lifespan for consumers and businesses.

Government initiatives under Vision 2030 promote AI integration in LED lighting, supporting smart city projects that use connected, automated lighting to boost efficiency and public safety.

AI-enabled IoT connectivity allows remote monitoring and control of LED lights, improving convenience for users and enabling predictive maintenance to avoid costly downtime. Leading firms are adopting AI for dynamic lighting solutions tailored to diverse sectors, from residential comfort to commercial and urban infrastructure, enhancing user experience and sustainability.

Saudi Arabia LED Bulb Market Trends and Drivers



Saudi Arabia's LED bulb market is driven by government energy efficiency mandates, aiming to replace all street lights with LEDs, saving up to 75% energy and supporting sustainability goals.

Rapid urbanization and mega infrastructure projects like NEOM and Qiddiya demand advanced, low-energy lighting solutions, boosting LED bulb adoption in commercial, residential, and public spaces.

Growing consumer awareness about cost savings and environmental benefits fuels preference for LED bulbs, which reduce electricity bills by up to 80% and have longer lifespans than traditional bulbs.

Smart lighting trends, including IoT-connected and remotely controlled LED bulbs, are gaining traction in urban centers, enabling automation and energy monitoring for better efficiency and convenience. Strict regulatory standards enforced by the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center and SASO promote quality and compliance, reducing low-grade imports and encouraging innovation in LED bulb technology across the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia LED Bulb Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Application Insights:



Retrofit

Retail and Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential Industrial

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia LED Bulb Market



Jul 2025: Saudi Arabia intensified LED streetlight replacements nationwide, targeting a 70-75% reduction in electricity consumption with energy-efficient bulbs aligned with Vision 2030 goals.

May 2025: The Lighting Innovation Summit 2025 in Riyadh showcased latest smart LED lighting technologies, emphasizing sustainability and IoT integration for urban and commercial projects. Mar 2025: Asheil Lighting secured land in Shaqraa Industrial City to build a 6,800m2 advanced LED bulb manufacturing plant, enhancing local production and reducing import dependence.

