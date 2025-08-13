MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 13 August 2025 at 9:15 am EEST

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Clausen )

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Christian Clausen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 118234/6/7

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-08-07

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 9.8015 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 9.8015 EUR

____________________________________________



SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

