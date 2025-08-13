Taiwan Fragrance Ingredients Market Soars: Unlocking Growth Potential With Innovation And Rising Demand 2030

Taiwan Fragrance Ingredients Market, by Type

Rising adoption of personal care products, increasing disposable income and surging demand for natural fragrance ingredients are fueling market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Allied Market Research, the Taiwan fragrance ingredients industry was valued at $5.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers detailed insights into top investment pockets, winning strategies, market drivers, opportunities, competitive landscape, and evolving trends.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Drivers & Opportunities:Rising adoption of personal care products, increasing disposable income, improved living standards, and surging demand for natural fragrance ingredients are fueling market growth. However, side effects associated with synthetic ingredients pose a challenge. Expanding opportunities in consumer goods industries are expected to further boost the market.Segment Insights:-By Type:- Synthetic ingredients dominated in 2020, capturing over four-fifths of the market, and will likely maintain their lead through 2030.- Natural ingredients are forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.34% during the period.By Application:- Personal care accounted for nearly three-fifths of market share in 2020 and is expected to remain the leading segment.- Hair care is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 3.04%, followed by the fabric care segment.Key Players:Major companies in the Taiwan fragrance ingredients market include Arkema, BASF SE, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, Firmenich International SA, Fine Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Mane SA, Morimura Bros. Inc., Soda Aromatics Co. Ltd., Symrise, Taiwan Tekho Fine-Chem Co. Ltd., and Takasago International Corporation. These players are leveraging strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.