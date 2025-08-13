NEW SCHOOL YEAR BRINGS PLUMBING CHALLENGES

Rooter-Man of South Carolina reminds parents that the start of the new school year increases the threat of plumbing failure.

LOWCOUNTRY, SC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the summer coming to an end and the new school year beginning, families experience many changes to their daily patterns. These changes have an impact on the infrastructure of those families' homes, and perhaps most clearly when it comes to the plumbing system. Rooter-Man of South Carolina, a family owned plumbing service provider headquartered in Charleston, SC, advises families that the beginning of the school year is an ideal time to have pipes, fixtures, and appliances inspected to ensure that they are ready for increased use.While out-of-town trips and a more relaxed schedule tend to ease the use of plumbing systems during the summer, at the beginning of the school year daily showers and frequent washing of school uniforms are just two of the factors that increase plumbing volume. Tub drains that are clogged may have been a minor inconvenience during the summer, but when two or more people need to shower consecutively, they can create much more significant issues. Likewise, increasing the number of laundry loads washed each day has the potential to push aging or damaged appliances past their limit. An inspection of these systems can identify and correct problems before they impact the smooth functioning of the home.Leaky faucets and pipe connections are other examples of problems that may have arisen during the summer but gone unnoticed due to light use. A professional plumber from Rooter-Man can quickly locate any leaks and tighten them up to avoid wasting water and eliminate threats of water damage to the home.“With school back in session, families are juggling tighter routines, earlier mornings, and more activity around the house,” says a Rooter-Man spokesperson.“It's the perfect time to take care of small plumbing issues before they become big, expensive problems.”As families are strategizing to get showers, laundry, dishwashing, and other routines as streamlined as possible during the school year, it is also a good idea to remind children about how to keep drains clear. Any items other than toilet paper flushed down toilets quickly create clogs, leading to plumbing disasters. If children are enlisted to help with meal cleanup, parents should also make sure they understand what items, such as chicken bones, coffee grounds, and non-organic waste, should not be rinsed down the sink's garbage disposal.For plumbing inspections at the start of the new year, Rooter-Man of South Carolina is available to homeowners throughout the greater Charleston, South Carolina area . Clients can call on them any time for leak detection, drain clearing, fixture repair, and other plumbing needs. Even when a plumbing emergency is not in progress, scheduling an inspection can allow a homeowner to discover that an element of the plumbing infrastructure is in danger of failing, thus avoiding expensive and highly disruptive repairs after an emergency does occur. Services, plumbing advice, and other valuable resources are available at .

Nelson Huggins

Rooter-Man – Charleston SC

+1 843-402-7799

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.