UAE Health Insurance Market Size To Reach USD 14.9 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Insights

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The UAE health insurance market size was valued at USD 8.72 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during 2025-2033. The UAE health insurance market is driven by mandatory coverage laws, rising healthcare costs, and a growing expatriate population, fueling demand for comprehensive plans.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 8.72 Billion

Forecast (2033): USD 14.9 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.1%

Growing digitalization, telehealth adoption, and demand for wellness-focused insurance plans drive UAE health insurance market innovation.

Mandatory coverage, rising healthcare costs, and expatriate population growth fuel UAE health insurance market expansion. Group health insurance, holding ~70% market share, leads due to mandatory employer-sponsored plans.

How Is AI Transforming the Health Insurance Market in UAE?



AI streamlines claims processing in UAE health insurance, cutting costs by 70% and boosting accuracy to 99%, per Perceptiviti's Sherlock platform.

The UAE's mandatory health insurance scheme, linked to the Riayati platform, uses AI to integrate data for better patient care.

AI-driven analytics help insurers detect fraud, saving up to 15% in losses, making premiums more affordable, says InsuranceMarket.ae.

Emirates Health Services' Care AI tracks patient data in real-time, improving diagnostics and care for over 2.5 million annual visits. Thumbay Healthcare's AI tools personalize coverage, using data to tailor premiums and enhance outcomes, as discussed at Insurance Meet 2024.

UAE Health Insurance Market Trends and Drivers



Mandatory Coverage: Government mandates for employer-provided insurance boost market growth.

Rising Healthcare Costs: Escalating medical expenses drive demand for comprehensive insurance plans.

Digital Transformation: Telehealth and AI streamline claims, enhancing customer experience.

Expatriate Population Growth: Increasing expatriates fuel the need for tailored health coverage. Chronic Disease Prevalence: Rising lifestyle diseases spur demand for specialized insurance.

UAE Health Insurance Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Type:



Individual Group

Analysis by Service Provider:



Public Private

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in UAE Health Insurance Market



2025: The UAE implemented a nationwide mandatory health insurance scheme for all private sector employees and domestic workers across all emirates, standardizing coverage with a Basic Health Insurance package priced as low as AED 320 per year, which includes no waiting period for chronic illnesses and provides significant inpatient and outpatient care limits.

2025: Advanced technologies such as AI-driven diagnostics, blockchain-based medical records, and IoT-enabled remote monitoring are integrated into the healthcare system, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, reducing waiting times, and enabling telemedicine services that have notably improved healthcare access even for the 12.22% of residents in non-urban areas. 2025: The health insurance sector is witnessing significant digital transformation with the adoption of telemedicine platforms, wearable health devices, AI applications for fraud detection and claims processing, and strategic partnerships between TPAs and healthcare providers to offer value-based care models and improve operational efficiency across the UAE.

